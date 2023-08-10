Montrose’s annual FUNC Fest, short for Fun on the Uncompahgre, will return this weekend as a two-day event for the first time since Covid-19 struck the city.
River races, live music, drinks, food and kids activities are all part of the lineup for the festival that starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Riverbottom Park.
“We’re gonna have a full day packed with water festivities,” Montrose Pavilion and Community Event Manager Katie Schroer told the Daily Press.
She noted the event was always a multi-day affair before Covid, and with around 2,500 attendees last year, the time felt right to expand it again.
Four races, each with multiple different categories, will take place on the river over the course of the weekend, and winners can earn up to $100 in prize money for each race.
A floating parade, which guests can participate in for free, will also take off from Riverbottom Park at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“Just bring a fun craft, and if you want to decorate it you can,” Schroer said.
The races will give kayakers, river surfers, stand-up paddle boarders and captains of inflatable crafts a chance to race against the clock and show off their skills in events like a pure race, obstacle course, kayak rodeo on the rapids and surf competition.
Schroer said competitors may range from pre-teens to experienced water athletes.
“It's more on the fun side,” she said. “That's what we wanted it to be about. We wanted it to feel like anybody could compete.”
However, she noted many of the races aren’t suitable for very young kids, though other activities like bounce houses and face painting are perfect for guests of this age — and just watching the competitions can be a great time.
The event is free to the public, and live music and performances will take place on shore and at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater throughout the weekend.
Multiple bands, as well as African drum performers and local school A Time To Dance, will perform at Riverbottom, while Saturday night will feature a special show at the Amphitheater.
Local band Dave’s Fault will kick off the evening Amphitheater performances at 6 p.m., opening for Denver-based Prince tribute band Phillip Larmar & Paizley Park.
The latter group, Schroer said, performed at FUNC Fest in the late 2010s and was so well-received by the community that she wanted to bring it back.
More than 30 vendors including food trucks and local businesses and organizations will also be around throughout the weekend, including DK'S Snack Shack, Mad Russian Brewing Company and Polar Express. There will also be a beer garden, with the Rotary Club of Montrose and Black Canyon Boys and Girls Clubs running beverage stands at Riverbottom and the Amphitheater.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone