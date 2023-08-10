Montrose’s annual FUNC Fest, short for Fun on the Uncompahgre, will return this weekend as a two-day event for the first time since Covid-19 struck the city. 

River races, live music, drinks, food and kids activities are all part of the lineup for the festival that starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Riverbottom Park.



