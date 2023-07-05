Fireworks are suspected in a truck fire that spread to a nearby garage July 4 and ultimately blew out the vehicle’s wheels.
According to Montrose Fire Protection District logs, a man living in a four-plex in the 400 block of Stanford Lane was awakened at about 11:30 that night to the sound of something striking the garage door. When he went out to check, he found his GMC truck on fire.
The fire district ultimately learned the man had spent fireworks piled in the truck bed, which somehow ignited and spread flames through the vehicle and into the garage door and soffit. Heat from the flames also bubbled part of the paint job of a car parked nearby.
Fire crews arrived to find residents safely evacuated and the truck still aflame. Shortly after they made the scene, the truck’s rear tires blew out.
Firefighters extended their initial line of attack and established a secondary one. They got in through a back door, finding light smoke in the residence. The garage interior door was cool and was left closed as a barrier while ventilation was established.
Crews overhauled the soffit and framing above the garage and ventilated the home.
The garage door was destroyed and contents inside were smoke-damaged. The truck was listed as a total loss; crews had to force their way into the cab to complete overhaul.
The fire was one of a handful blazes on the Fourth.
Earlier, a small fire burned near the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, but staff extinguished it prior to fire crew arrival. Further information was not available.
At about 9:40 p.m. July 4, bushes caught fire in the Wendy’s parking lot on South Townsend Avenue. Fireworks are again suspected.
The fire district’s report for this incident says an employee was lighting “bloomers” in the parking lot. The report listed this spinning, sparking firework as the likely cause of flames that burned two bushes between Wendy’s and the nearby Colorado Kitchen and Bath Design.
Firefighters used about 250 gallons of water to fully extinguish the fire.
Fireworks are prevalent during the days leading up to and following the July 4 holiday. Elsewhere in the state, they have been blamed in a fire that destroyed two homes in Parker. South Metro Fire Rescue there reports improper disposal of legal fireworks as the cause of the blaze, which broke out early July 4 and prompted a massive response. A firefighter sustained heat injuries; everyone else escaped injury.
South Metro says a resident had put a fountain-style firework into a recycling bin against the garage, but it was still smoldering, ignited the bin and then spread to a wooden fence and siding “before rapidly extending to the interior and attic space of both homes.”
Fireworks injure people yearly.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recorded 1,300 injuries from firecrackers and 600 from sparklers in 2022.
Of these, 73% occurred in the weeks before and after the July 4 holiday, most commonly to hands and fingers (29%) , followed by head, face and ears (19%), legs (also 19%); eyes (16%) and trunk/other (12%).
Although it is less common, fireworks can be deadly. Eleven people died in 2022 due to fireworks, according to the CSPC.
• As a general safety rule, children should never play with or be allowed to light fireworks, including sparklers.
• Keep a bucket or hose nearby in case of mishaps.
• Never light more than one firework at a time, then move back quickly.
• Never attempt to re-light a firework or pick one up that hasn’t fully ignited.
• Do not use fireworks when intoxicated.
• You have the responsibility to ensure it is legal to use fireworks before igniting them. Private fireworks that leave the ground are illegal in Colorado.
• Fireworks are never legal on federal public lands, including the national forests, national parks and Bureau of Land Management-administered lands. Montrose County contains almost 1 million acres of public lands.
