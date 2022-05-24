The first building of the Basecamp Apartments is expected to be completed in September, according to Kurt Soukup of Range Development, which is leading the project.
Barring additional delays, tenants can begin to move into the apartments in the first building in September, Soukup said.
Since the start of the marketing campaign, around 120 people have expressed interest in applying for a unit. Soukup said that number could come down as marketing increases and each unit is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The project has a planned four-building structure with 24 units in each building. The units will be listed at market rate, Soukup said, and will not come furnished. Depending on interest and need, Range Development could add additional buildings on site since it has the acreage to do so.
Once the first building is complete, each subsequent building should be completed within a 45 to 60 day window, one after the other. The foundation for the second building has been completed and foundation for the third is underway. A foundation for the fourth is expected to come within the next few months.
Basecamp is a multi-family housing development on a 3.6 acre parcel by North Grand Avenue and east of the Uncompahgre River.
The project has moved along as scheduled, Soukup said — his team purchased all of the necessary construction materials in October 2021 to combat rising material costs and inflation.
“It’s clearly costly to put that kind of money out, but the other side is, we’re comfortable that that’s not going to be the thing that holds up this project in any kind of way,” Soukup said.
The project has experienced minor delays — scheduled inspections from the state have been hard to secure, Soukup said, and the state has reported staffing shortages as its reason for delays in visits for inspection, he added.
That delay in inspections pushed completion of the first building from August to September and could delay completion of the other buildings, he said.
“It’s just incredibly difficult to get them to the site,” Soukup said, “and when they come to the site — it’s a big building with 24 units. They have to look at each unit and they only give an hour as they come.”
Each one-bedroom unit at Basecamp has a bath, kitchen, space for storage and laundry, gear and coat closets, bedroom closet and an outdoor patio on the first level and balconies on the second and third levels, according to a floor plan of the project. The two-bedroom units have similar amenities but come with an additional bath and closet space in each bedroom.
The project is the latest within Colorado Outdoors to inch closer to completion. Secret Creek’s management and employees expect to move into a newly-constructed 30,000-square foot manufacturing and office space on June 23 and the Flex Buildings continue interior construction as tenants that signed leases have started to move into their individual spaces at the property.
Funds from residential property taxes through the apartments will go towards the Montrose Urban Renewal Authority’s existing cash balance. MURA plans to use the funds from its balance to pay off expenses issued for site improvements for commercial and residential projects within Colorado Outdoors.
