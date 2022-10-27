A Montrose County woman accused of shooting her daughter and severely injuring the younger woman was on Thursday charged formally with first-degree assault.
Kristie Jones, 63, was originally detained on suspicion of attempted murder and first-degree assault, but prosecutors did not move forward on the more serious allegation. First-degree assault is a class-3 felony that is punishable by a minimum of 10 years in prison upon conviction.
Prior to the formal filing, Jones’ bail was cut from $15,000 to $150, over her daughter’s objections. She is now free on bond.
Case documents and previous hearings indicate that Jones may assert self-defense, although her daughter strongly disputes self-defense claims, saying that she was shot in the back after she turned and walked away from Jones.
Jones allegedly shot Casey Riley, 36, during an Oct. 6 encounter at the Paradox Trail home where Jones was staying at the time. The bullet struck the back of Riley’s shoulder and traveled out her chest before lodging into a wall.
During an initial interview, Jones reportedly told a Montrose County sheriff’s investigator that her daughter had come over to her home, angry over the way Jones had damaged family photographs. Jones said the younger woman battered at her bedroom door and that, when the noise stopped and she poked her head out to check, Riley came at her, so she fired what she thought was a warning shot.
Riley said that is not what happened, but that she had gone next door to retrieve a photo Jones had damaged. Riley said her mother slid the ripped-up photo from beneath the door and that she was trying to get Jones to also give her a second family photo.
That’s when Jones opened the door and seemed to act as though she would retrieve that photo, Riley said, alleging that as she turned and walked away, her mother shot her.
There appears to be conflicting information over what scene evidence shows. The initial investigator wrote that the physical evidence seemed to support Jones’ information. However, the sequence of events Riley reported is supported by scene evidence as “the most logical chain of events,” Montrose County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Ted Valerio said, referring to additional investigation completed after the affidavit was written.
Jones is next due in court Dec. 1.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
