A Montrose County woman accused of shooting her daughter and severely injuring the younger woman was on Thursday charged formally with first-degree assault.

Kristie Jones, 63, was originally detained on suspicion of attempted murder and first-degree assault, but prosecutors did not move forward on the more serious allegation. First-degree assault is a class-3 felony that is punishable by a minimum of 10 years in prison upon conviction.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

