The man suspected of murdering a woman inside an Arrowhead subdivision home last month allegedly also tried to set the home on fire, according to an amended criminal complaint in the case.
Jorge Solis saw his charges increased from second-degree murder to first-degree in the March 6 death of Ana Rascon, 22. Solis, 24, is also now charged with attempted first-degree arson and first-degree criminal trespass, according to a March 22 complaint.
The document alleges Solis acted with deliberation to cause Rascon’s death, which has been deemed a homicide.
Officials have not said how Rascon, 22, died. A call to the Gunnison County coroner Thursday was not immediately returned.
The new complaint also alleges Solis, in a “substantial step” toward committing first-degree arson, tried to set fire to the home, located on Rim Road in Gunnison, without the permission of the woman who lives there.
He is further accused of illegally coming into the home and remaining there, thus constituting criminal trespass.
Solis was arrested March 17 after a public appeal for information. Authorities have not commented on why he is a suspect and his arrest affidavit remained sealed Thursday.
According to the Gunnison Country Times, Solis was arrested in Mesa County and also has a pending warrant for second-degree assault in another case.
The Times, reporting on Solis’ March 26 court hearing, quoted prosecutors as saying Solis had provided a full confession and, when asked why he had killed Rascon, that he had replied, “Well, she had to go.”
The prosecutor also characterized the crime as brutal, involving a great deal of violence, per the Times report.
The paper identified Rascon as a mother of three from Rifle and quoted a family member asking for higher bond.
Solis is being held on a $500,000 bond. A hearing has been set for April 7 in Gunnison.
Information from The Gunnison Country Times is used with permission.
