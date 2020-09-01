As prep enters crunch time for a traveling memorial that honors military dead, organizers are extending an invitation to an All Service Ball to police, fire and other emergency responders, along with veterans and active-duty personnel.
Honoring Our Fallen, a portable memorial showing photos and information about active duty deaths since the Sept. 11, 2011 terror attacks, will make its first stop in Colorado when it comes to Montrose.
The memorial arrives Sept. 7, and will be escorted down Main Street to the Elks Lodge on Hillcrest Drive. People are encouraged to come out and line the route for the memorial, which is expected to make its way down Main to the Elks Lodge at about 10 a.m. Sept. 7.
The memorial will then be on display until closing day Sept. 13.
The All Service Ball is one of several associated events. It is Sept. 11, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and a Veterans of Foreign Wars opening ceremony honoring prisoners of war and missing in action service members starting at 6 p.m. Dinner catered by Serving Grace, guest speakers, and music by the Ghost River Band follow.
“The All Service Ball is simply because it is a way to hone in and honor our first responders, active military and retired veterans,” said Mathew Gallegos, manager and events coordinator for Montrose Elks Lodge.
“Montrose has never done something like this before, so we thought, why not do it, and now? It’s a perfect way to honor those heroes that risks their lives for us every day.”
Any service member or first responder interested in attending the ball needs to RSVP by Monday to mel.eventsmanager@gmail.com or call 970-249-4852.
Gallegos also urged residents to come see the Honoring Our Fallen memorial, which will be open for viewing Sept. 8 — 12, from 8 a.m. — 8 p.m. Entry is $10 for adults and $5 for veterans or kids 12 and younger.
An opening ceremony for the memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Elks Lodge, followed by a ceremony memorializing those killed or missing in action at 3 p.m.
On Sept. 11, the Elks Lodge will host an 8 a.m. breakfast for first responders and a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m., then the ball that evening.
More information about the national Remembering Our Fallen Memorial can be found here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.