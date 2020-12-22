FIRST UP: COVID vaccinations begin as local death toll reaches 27

Montrose County received its first shipments of vaccine for COVID-19, which began being administered Tuesday to frontline health care workers at Montrose Memorial Hospital.
“I feel honored to be a part of a hospital system and a county that works so well together to implement this process,” said Dr. Alexis Garza, who, with MMH Environmental Services Technician Veronica Ramirez, was the first to receive the vaccine.
“I am proud to sit here with Veronica because together — doctors, nurses, hospital staff — we have been working to keep our patients and our families healthy through the pandemic,” Garza added in a provided statement. She is the co-emergency director for MMH, which is working with the county and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to distribute vaccines.
“I will admit that I had my doubts initially when the vaccine was announced, but after research and discussion with colleagues, I feel 100% confident in the COVID-19 vaccination. As a health care worker, we dedicate our lives to helping others, but today, took a vaccine for personal reasons: I took it to protect my family and my parents because they are not replaceable. I took it to get my community one step closer to ‘normal’ again,” Garza said.
Montrose County received doses from Moderna, whose vaccine was recently approved for use against the virus. Vaccine distribution will take place in phases based on risk priorities, and as rapidly as supply allows.
“I think this is a miraculous day and I am absolutely thrilled,” Dr. Joe Adragna, the county’s contracted pandemic specialist and public health adviser, said.
“I view the vaccine as our chance and our hope for getting through this pandemic. It’s just so excited to see our frontline health care workers who have been in the ICU, environmental services, emergency room; specimen collectors, doctors and nurses getting the chance to keep themselves healthy so they can better serve the community.”
Adragna is also eagerly awaiting doses to begin going to those who work at or live in long-term care facilities.
“That is my biggest concern. We need to do everything we can to keep (virus) from that population,” he said. Vaccinating workers and residents in those facilities will in the long run reduce the burden on the community and save lives, he said.
“Everybody matters. When it comes to a vaccine, there is no bad arm. We are doing our best to use the limited resources we have now of achieving our goal of preserving our workforce that has been under strain,” Adragna said.
“We’re not going to sit on our heels here.”
High-risk workers in health care settings, with residents and staff of long term care facilities or other congregate living sites where most people are older than 65 and receiving regular care, supervision and assistance, are first in line for vaccines under the protocol.
They are to be followed by moderate-risk health care workers and first responders such as those employed in law enforcement.
These vaccinations are anticipated to take place over the winter and these first phases are defined at the state and federal level as what is necessary to preserve critical care workers and protect those most at risk from the worst outcomes of COVID-19. The number of doses available is also determined by federal and state allocations, which are based on population, priority groups and incidence of disease, the county said.
Come spring, county and hospital officials hope to be able to provide vaccines for those at elevated risk for contracting the virus, defined as anyone 65 or older or adults of any age with obesity, diabetes, chronic lung disease, significant heart disease, chronic kidney disease, cancer or who are immuno-compromised, as well as people working in such fields as grocery or child care.
Plans to distribute the vaccine to the general public depend on supplies, but under the county’s current plan, this phase is projected to begin next summer.
People can learn more about the vaccine by calling the public health hotline at 970-252-4545.
The vaccines come as the death toll here climbed by six, from 21 on Dec. 17 to 27 as of Monday.
The most recently reported victims were people mainly in their 70s and 80s who also had underlying conditions. The overall total of 27 includes both deaths from COVID-19 and deaths among people who were positive for COVID-19, but who may have died of other causes.
Also on Monday, the county recorded an additional 73 positive cases since Dec. 17. The county’s two-week positive percentage is 11, leaving it at level orange (high risk) on the state’s risk dial.
There were 485 active cases as of Monday and 1,826 confirmed cases overall since testing data began being collected. As a reminder, not everyone who has COVID-19 may have been tested. The numbers reflect test results (23,214 tests done, with 20,806 negative results), not a complete picture of disease prevalence.
On Monday, six were reported hospitalized because of COVID; hospital patient load changes frequently.
Contact tracing continues to show person-to-person transmission is the greatest source of spread in the community. Stay home if you are sick, whatever the reason; quarantine if you have had direct exposure to someone positive for the virus and until you have a negative test result; avoid large gatherings; have a health care provider lined up in advance and a personal response plan prepared. Wear a face covering when in public places and wear it properly, with the mask covering both mouth and nose. Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, whenever possible. Wash hands frequently and thoroughly.
For more information, visit montrosecounty.jic.com.
COVID-19 vaccines go through multi-step testing and a rigorous approval process before they can be used and must clear the bar set by the Food and Drug Administration for safety and effectiveness. The vaccines will also be monitored for safety once they are given, the county said.
Adragna said that although there can be adverse reactions to any vaccine, for most people, these are going to be far less severe than the effects of the disease.
“For the vast majority of people, this vaccine will have tremendous benefit with very little risk,” he said. People with concerns should discuss them with a competent medical professional and understand that vaccines, or any kind of treatment, are assessed in terms of risk versus benefit.
“Out of the 30,000 people enrolled in Phase 3 clinical trials for Moderna, there were no severe adverse reactions reported,” Adragna said. As the vaccine reach expands to millions, the medical community expects to see some reactions, just as is expected with any medication, or for that matter, food.
He also said there is no evidence the vaccine causes cancer, manipulates human DNA or renders a person sterile.
“I would ask people to think about how we’re going to get out of this pandemic. It’s either people are going to have natural infections, so we have herd immunity, which means you have to get a lot of people sick with COVID” or that we must vaccinate and also rely on the immunity of those who became sick and recovered, Adragna said.
He said the vaccine is safer than contracting the virus, which has killed more than 300,000 Americans in less than one year, and which has led to lasting, debilitating effects among some survivors, including chronic fatigue and ongoing loss of smell.
“The risks of long term complications are much higher in contracting the actual virus than from the vaccine. We are simply giving the body part of an infectious particle and letting the body learn what to do with it on its own. It’s not chemically changing who you are. It’s teaching your immune system to protect you,” Adragna said.
“It’s much safer than 300,000-plus Americans getting the virus.”
He also noted doctors are getting the vaccine, something they would hardly do if they did not think it was safe.
“Really, this is our hope for a better future. We have to get better immunity rates so we can get through this,” Adragna said.
“It’s a momentous day. It’s a historic day.”
