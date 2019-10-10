The Colorado Department of Transportation is gearing up for its first winter storm of the fall season. The cold, unsettled weather is expected to impact much of the state Wednesday through Friday this week. CDOT warns motorists as they travel to be prepared for adverse weather conditions. CDOT urges drivers to be prepared and make sure your tires are winter ready.

Fall storms can catch motorists off guard, especially those preceded by warm temperatures. Storms this time of year typically have high moisture content, which could lead to roadways becoming very slick, very fast. This storm also is expected to have high winds bringing blowing snow to some areas of the state and red flag warnings to others.

The new traction law:

During snow and icy conditions, the new law increases the minimum tread depth for tires on all vehicles - including those with four-wheel drive - from an eighth of an inch to three-sixteenths of an inch. For more information, go to https://www.codot.gov/travel/winter-driving/TractionLaw.

The new tandem snowplow law:

It is illegal for drivers to pass a snowplow operating in tandem formation with one or more snowplows. The snowplows have the right-of-way. In general, it’s best to stay safely behind plows.

Southwest Colorado

Cold temperatures and the first accumulations of snow for the season are possible in the southwest Colorado mountains and high country on Wednesday night and Thursday. Freezing temps and some snow will likely affect the Thursday morning drive, particularly at higher elevations. Travel over higher mountain passes will be impacted from Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Roads at lower elevations will likely be slick and wet.

Stay Informed

Road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org

Winter driving and snow prep information: winter.codot.gov

Tags

