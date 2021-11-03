Unofficial results show victories in two out of the three contested races in the school board elections, but one remains too close to call.
In District F, incumbent Eric Kelley’s lead over Dawn Schieldt narrowed to 18 votes, which is close enough to trigger an automatic recount under Colorado statute. In District E, incumbent Sarah Fishering was leading over Cortney Loyd 6,057 votes to 5,492. Newcomer Alice Murphy, vying to replace fellow retired teacher Gail Johnson in District C, also held on to her substantial lead over Andrew Neal by approximately 600 votes.
The school district’s boundaries slightly protrude into Gunnison and Ouray counties, but the initial tallies outside of Montrose County limits maintain the razor-thin margin in the District F race.
In Gunnison County, eight voters cast ballots for Schieldt and four for Kelley, while in Ouray County, 48 votes were cast for Schieldt and 52 for Kelley.
Schieldt, Neal and Loyd ran on the same platform of conservative moral values and giving “power back to the parents.” The group initially led the fundraising efforts, placing hundreds of yard signs around Montrose. Fishering and Murphy — as well as their supporters — responded in full force, raising similar amounts of money for yard signs and campaign literature. However, Kelley, who volunteered to serve on the school board two years ago after he read that no candidates were running in the District F election, was extremely reluctant to accept campaign contributions or craft any campaign materials. “I find it a little difficult for me to spend money to get this position as a volunteer,” Kelley said at the Forum at CMU-Montrose on Sept. 29. “I think it compromises myself. No offense to anybody that is, but I really see it as a flashpoint and a window into me.” Still, Kelley has no regrets about opting out of fundraising.
“A win is a win, and in my narrow mind, it’s a better win even if I win by one vote because of the way I did it … but it may be what my what takes me down, too,” Kelley said.
While Kelley’s moral qualms with campaign finance may have impeded his chances for reelection, initial numbers from this year’s election show that voter turnout was on par with previous odd-year coordinated elections — which hasn’t been great.
The participation rate among registered voters — approximately 46% — was even lower in this election than in 2019. Voter turnout in coordinated elections within the past decade has never been more than half.
While the vast majority of ballots have been counted, overseas ballots that have been postmarked by Nov. 2 have up to one week more to arrive and be counted. Also, voters with invalid signatures will have seven days to come in and verify their signature for the count. The candidates took in election results with friends and family around town, anxiously refreshing the webpage from the Secretary of State’s office every few minutes.
Alice Murphy and Sarah Fishering convened on the covered patio at Horsefly Brewery Tuesday night. Before the first batch of votes rolled in, both were clearly anxious, Fishering anxiously refreshing the county’s website where results are posted and Murphy saying “I’m just ready for this whole process to be over.”
All three members of the conservative slate sat with supporters and relatives at the county courthouse building. The trio seemed to be in good spirits, assisting county election officials with putting away the voting setup and passing out donuts.
Eric Kelley opted to watch the election results from home.
After the first batch — 3,604 votes — were tallied, some of Murphy and Fishering’s
anxiety faded as the crowd surrounding them cheered. The mood at the courthouse was more somber, but the candidates held on to hope as they knew that more results were on the horizon.
“It’s still a long time to go, so I’m not going to put too much thought into the initial numbers,” Neal said.
The second round of results, which included the first 10,000 ballots counted, showed 900 to 1,000-vote margins for Fishering and Murphy, but the gap between Kelley and Schieldt narrowed to just 449 votes.
“It’s a real honor that I’ll have the opportunity to serve the community and the kids for another four years,” Fishering said.
Murphy told the MDP she felt “Montrose County usually goes the other way, so I’m fairly surprised. But it feels really good.” After a fairly contentious election, Fishering and Murphy weren’t always confident they would win, but the results assured them that voters did their diligence.
“They’re thinking, they read things, and they understood about the people who were running,” Murphy said when asked what she thought the election said about voters.
“It’s obviously brought a lot of passion out and has brought a lot of parents out who are passionate about their kids’ education,” Fishering said of the election. “I’m hoping they’ll stay involved and we will see more engagement.” After the second round of results, Loyd and Schieldt said that they were glad that they raised the issues of parent involvement in the school district and said they would still be involved around town.
“You don’t have to sit on a board to serve your community,” Schieldt said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.