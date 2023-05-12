Fit for the trail: How to get in shape for big summer hikes

As the snow slowly melts off the Western Slope’s peaks, it’s that time of year when some of us look over at mountains and pick out which ones we’re targeting this summer.
While peak climbing season is still a few weeks away, and may even be delayed by this winter’s heavy snowfall (at least, for those of us who don’t feel like trudging through the snow), it’s never too early to start gearing up for big hikes and ascents.
Whether peak bagging, backpacking or thru-hiking is your jam, or a mix of all three, the activity can be demanding, and it’s important to make sure your body is up to the task at hand. This includes preparing physically to hit big trails by working up to long-distance treks, and ensuring you’re taking in enough nutrients and water to fuel and hydrate your body for the journey.
To get some tips on getting into tip-top hiking shape, we chatted with Colorado Mesa University Kinesiology instructor and avid hiker Nate Bachman and clinical coordinator and physiologist of Monfort Family Human Performance Lab, Brent Alumbaugh.
On the trail
Both Alumbaugh and Bachman are advocates of the SAID, or Specific Adaptations to Imposed Demands principle, which basically means doing more of an activity will make you better at that activity.
For those looking to tackle big trails and even mountains, Bachman said: “Get used to doing pretty steep hikes where there’s a fair increase in elevation. Because that will not only help them build fitness, that will allow them to get used to hiking uphill.”
He suggested Mount Garfield in Mesa County as one good training hike.
But Alumbaugh cautioned that hikers should increase intensity carefully, as some people tend to overestimate their own fitness.
“Slowly progressing is something that a lot of people should put emphasis on,” he said, noting a 10% increase in volume per week.
Of course, many of us aren’t going to calculate what exactly a 10% increase in volume means on a hiking trail. Rather, Alumbaugh and Bachman provided other ideas for monitoring intensity, like checking your heart rate and perceived effort on trails and moving onto bigger challenges when you see these measures decreasing. Essentially, if you feel like it takes you less effort to complete a hike of similar mileage and elevation gain than the last time you did such a hike, and your heart rate is lower, you may be ready for a tougher trail.
Bachman pointed out the importance of building up cardiovascular fitness and muscle adaptations through shorter hikes, so the body can more efficiently use oxygen and pump blood.
“Part of it is this idea of muscular endurance,” he said. “Essentially, getting your body used to contracting your muscles over and over again for very long periods of time. Because, for the average person, a 14er may be six to 12 hours of hiking. So if someone’s not incrementally building up to long hikes like that, it will potentially be tough for them to be able to do that at an even higher elevation.”
At the top
Speaking of altitude, it’s extra important to stay hydrated at high elevations, as your body can lose water faster without you even realizing it. Alumbaugh noted hikers should be weary of Acute Mountain Sickness symptoms like headache, fatigue, dizziness, and gastrointestinal issues, and should descend if symptoms start getting worse.
In the weight room?
Both instructors yield to the American College of Sports Medicine Recommendations when it comes to general fitness, which suggest individuals get at least 30 minutes of cardiovascular training five days per week, incorporate strength training three days each week and practice flexibility twice per week.
However, Alumbaugh noted it’s possible to develop strength without hitting the weights, by taking on steeper routes that require muscular adaptations. Though if hikers enjoy the gym, Bachman said exercises that work the legs, back, shoulders and core will help hikers develop strength and minimize the risk of injury from repetitive motions and carrying heavy packs.
Alumbaugh added that the posterior chain, which includes muscles on the backside of the body like lats, glutes and hamstrings, is sometimes neglected, and resistance training these muscles can help athletes avoid injuries.
In the kitchen
Of course, fitness isn’t the only component of health, and that holds true for those looking to safely prepare and take on big treks. It’s important to consume an adequate amount of calories and water to make up for the extra physical activity, though how much that is varies from person to person. But know this: if you’re taking long treks every weekend and working out during the week, the well-known “2000 calories per day” suggestion probably isn’t enough.
And while protein is a much-talked-about macronutrient in health and fitness spaces, especially on social media, Alumbaugh pointed out it’s equally important to consume an adequate amount of carbohydrates and fat.
Bachman pointed to the U.S. Department of Health’s recommended macronutrient distribution ranges, which state that individuals should consume 55 to 70% of their calories from carbs, 15 to 25% from fat and just 7 to 20% from protein.
But on the trail, he said it’s even simpler: “Bring snacks you like to eat and bring more than you think to need.”
While thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail, Bachman said he certainly didn’t stick to what people may consider “health foods” — his diet included lots of peanut butter, candy bars and pop tarts. And by the end of the hike, he’d gained lean mass.
He said there are no magic bullets or ancient wisdom to the training or nutrition plan either. Basic recommendations, like getting enough water, sleep and following established guidelines, are sufficient to help most people lead a healthy life without feeling the need to seek out the perfect ab exercise on the internet.
And, for those with big ascents in their future, lots of practice hiking,