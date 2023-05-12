Fit for the trail: How to get in shape for big summer hikes

The sun glows over Mt. Sneffels.

 (Sydney Warner/Montrose Daily Press)

As the snow slowly melts off the Western Slope’s peaks, it’s that time of year when some of us look over at mountains and pick out which ones we’re targeting this summer.

While peak climbing season is still a few weeks away, and may even be delayed by this winter’s heavy snowfall (at least, for those of us who don’t feel like trudging through the snow), it’s never too early to start gearing up for big hikes and ascents.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?