High-quality child care is something parents are always looking for, even during a pandemic. Montrose and Olathe can consider themselves fortunate to have five local child care and preschool providers that recently received high marks from the state of Colorado.
The Black Canyon Child Care Association announced Wednesday that five providers received superior ratings by Colorado Shines, the state’s quality rating and improvement system for early care and learning programs.
Luz McPeek, Anna Carpenter, Marchella Pacheco, Babette Tafoya and Annette Munger received 4, 4, 4, 5, 5 level ratings respectively.
Chasity DeJulio, the regional coordinator for Bright Futures in Montrose and Delta counties, said these providers have been working to improve their services for more than two years.
“It’s been really cool to see these past few years them (providers) step it up as far as working really closely with Health and Human Services to make sure we’re getting providers going through the ratings and being able to reward those providers who have that commitment,” she said.
Early childhood coach Tina Purcell works with the providers to set up their homes and looks through policies once a month ahead of the state’s review. That process doesn’t stop once the evaluation is complete.
Carpenter and Pacheco are submitting additional documentation to the state with the hopes of being rated a level five provider. They missed that distinction by one point.
“They will probably bump up to a level five next month,” DeJulio said. “It’s just a matter of documenting stuff. I think that’s the biggest challenge, especially with home providers when it’s just you most of the time and so you have to make sure you’re documenting that you had a parent-teacher conference or you did this event and have parents sign in who actually attended.”
The state of Colorado assesses each provider based on five domains:
— Workforce development and training (hours of training; state minimum requires 15 hours to be licensed)
— Family partnerships (parent-teacher conferences, parent training classes, family resources)
— Leadership management and administration (budget, quality improvement plan to enhance program, engaged in childcare community)
— Learning environment (classroom setup, curriculum)
— Child health (advocate for child’s health insurance, visit with parents on wellness checks, family resources for health)
“They come in and do a three-hour observation when you go through a rating,” DeJulio said. “Someone comes in and does a FCCHs rating (Family Childcare Homes) where they look at your classroom.”
Providers are rated on various elements like how they interact with the children, how the classroom is set up, activities to keep students engaged while waiting in line to wash their hands, and classroom materials.
DeJulio found out about the local home care providers’ ratings in late November and shared the news with them, by delivering their certificates on Nov. 20.
“The level five and four rating ones is huge to have that many providers who rated that well,” she said.
In Colorado, only 4% of licensed family child care homes have a four of five rating — 2% are rated 5 and 2% are rated 4, according to DeJulio.
Child care providers, with 4 and 5 ratings, assess children, providing families with valuable information about their child’s development from an early age. DeJulio says this sets those providers apart.
“That’s a huge benefit for these families to learn their child is a little bit behind, but if you’re not doing assessments, you can’t find out that information,” she said. “Those ages, birth through age 5 that’s when they’re really setting that foundation and starting to learn, so you need to be assessing those kids and talking to parents about where they’re at.
“It was so exciting to see how much their programs have improved as they were going through this rating,” she said. “It’s a lot of work, but in the same aspect, it’s so worth it.”
DeJulio encourages families who are looking for childcare to visit the Colorado Shines website at www.brightfuturesforchildren.org. Families can see licensed providers, ratings and reports of inspection for each provider. For more information about Bright Futures, families can contact DeJulio at 970-240-6102 or the head office in Telluride at 970-728-5613.
Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.
