The Delta County Department of Health announced five additional cases of West Nile virus, or WNV, in a statement on Sept. 24, bringing the total number of confirmed WNV cases up to 20 in the county.
“The presence of additional cases is a clear indication that West Nile virus remains present and poses a risk to those who are bitten,” the press release stated. “August through September are when most human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Colorado.”
Out of the 20 cases, 12 of the cases have been of uncomplicated fever, six of the cases have been cases of West Nile virus encephalitis and two cases have been of meningitis.
According to Delta County Department of Health Director Ken Nordstrom, even the uncomplicated fever can affect people for several years. “Depending on a person’s immune system and how they respond to the virus, it can hang on for a long time,” Nordstrom said.
The cases of encephalitis and meningitis can potentially have prolonged recovery times and involve rehab.
At 20 cases this year, the number of recorded West Nile cases is over twice as many as last year’s eight cases in the county. The number varies wildly from year to year based on several environmental factors, Nordstrom said. The highest number recorded in Delta County was 31, while the lowest was zero.
About 80 percent of West Nile victims never notice the symptoms and end up being unaffected, according to Nordstrom, who said that the low percentage of people who are affected make the virus not seem as serious as it is.
“That makes people complacent, and they may be the percentage that would react to this virus in very serious ways, so people just need to be diligent not to be bitten by mosquitoes,” Nordstrom said.
The Department of Health advises everyone to drain standing water on their property, avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn if at all possible, use mosquito repellents that contain deet, dress in long sleeves and pants during dusk and dawn in areas where mosquitoes are active, and screen the windows of homes to keep mosquitoes out.
Anyone who wants additional information on any of the 20 cases can visit the Delta County website, deltacounty.com. Also, anyone who wants more information on West Nile and precautions to avoid it can visit fightthebitecolorado.com.
