Olathe 8th grade students who placed into the Colorado Middle School All-State Choir, from left to right: Zoe Ripley, Sebastian Gonzalez, Miley Cooper, Aspen Mueller and Natalia Murray. Zoe, Miley and Aspen also placed into All-State as 7th graders. (Courtesy photo/Montrose County School District)
Five Olathe 8th graders placed into the Colorado Middle School All-State Choir, a record number for the Olathe Middle School choir. Students were scored on a vocal solo performance, scale/triads, aural recall and sight-reading. All improved on their scores from last year by up to 15 points, according to Ken Cotter, choir director for Olathe Middle School.
Eighth graders Zoe Ripley (Soprano II), Sebastian Gonzalez (Soprano I), Miley Cooper (Soprano I), Aspen Mueller (Soprano II) and Natalia Murray (Soprano II) made it into the state choir. Ripley, Cooper and Mueller also placed into All-State as 7th graders, according to Cotter.
Mueller scored the highest of her peers, with an 89 out of 100 points. Ripley was close behind with 87 points.
Cotter also recognized 7th grader Braylon Lujan, who missed the Alto section cutoff by two points, and 8th grader Jessie Hernandez, who showed the greatest improvement from last year with a 15 point increase.
Last year their scores would have qualified them, Cotter said, but it was more competitive this time around.
