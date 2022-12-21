Olathe 8th grade all state choir

Olathe 8th grade students who placed into the Colorado Middle School All-State Choir, from left to right: Zoe Ripley, Sebastian Gonzalez, Miley Cooper, Aspen Mueller and Natalia Murray. Zoe, Miley and Aspen also placed into All-State as 7th graders. (Courtesy photo/Montrose County School District)

Staff report

Five Olathe 8th graders placed into the Colorado Middle School All-State Choir, a record number for the Olathe Middle School choir. Students were scored on a vocal solo performance, scale/triads, aural recall and sight-reading. All improved on their scores from last year by up to 15 points, according to Ken Cotter, choir director for Olathe Middle School.



