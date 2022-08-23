Staff report
The newly-minted Flex Buildings are eyeing an inflatable products manufacturer as the Colorado Outdoors campus’ newest addition. SFD Manufacturing, a new venture founded by Ethan Smith, announced Friday their expansion to Montrose.
Smith is best known as the owner and founder of the SmithFly brand of ultralight fishing rafts, an Ohio-based sports and outdoor business. The new organization is set to expand into nearly 6,000 square feet in the newly built Flex Buildings, adding several new jobs as part of the multi-tenant project near the Uncompahgre River.
The incoming company is slated to move in beginning in late fall, expanding on their current Ohio location. SFD will be located adjacent to the recently opened retailer Montrose Anglers, a local fly shop and guiding service.
“We are very excited about Montrose and our expansion here,” said Smith of the move in a Colorado Outdoors news release. “We are very impressed with the Montrose community and it’s been great working with Region 10 and the City of Montrose.”
The company plans to hire locally and expects to be producing SmithFly inflatable products in addition to “select” products for other brands in the new facility starting in the winter of 2023.
SFD headquarters will feature a showroom for SmithFly’s products, with warehousing and operations in the back of the facility. SFD will offer factory tours as the production area is completed.
“We are in the process of acquiring the new machinery and equipment required for the space, which will allow for improved efficiency to meet order demands,” said Smith.
The project expansion is a partnership between Colorado Outdoors, the City of Montrose, Region 10 and the state. Shaw Construction is the general contractor building out the space, with local architect Phil Motley designing the interior.
Both Shaw and Motley previously completed both the Montrose Anglers and Trattoria di Sofia suites, and continue work on several projects within the campus, according to the news release.
“It is great to see more manufacturing businesses move to the region and bring new jobs,” said Anthony Russo, city councilor and the complex’s business development director. “Ethan’s company fits the region nicely as an outdoor industry business, and we look forward to their expansion.”
Russo added that SFD is actively collaborating with several regional organizations and has plans to hire locally.
“This has been an exciting project to be involved with as it fits the scope of how Region 10 works with its public and private partners towards its mission of creating and retaining jobs,” said Dan Scinto of Region 10. “As the Colorado Outdoors project continues to grow, we hope to see many more success stories like Ethan’s.”
SFD will be one of several partners in the new development project, which includes Trattoria di Sofia Italian, Bright Beginnings early childcare education center, Montrose Recreation District (called Flex Rec) and the recently opened Secret Creek facility.
Colorado Outdoors project founder David Dragoo described SFD as a “great fit on many levels,” and one that fits the project’s goal of connecting like-minded companies.
“We’ll see the addition of another manufacturing company which will create more jobs in Montrose,” Dragoo said.
The 160-acre master-planned site has over 40-acres of open space and includes an array of walking trails, wildlife corridors and a newly upgraded river restoration project for river recreation activities.
For information on the project, visit coloradooutdoors.co