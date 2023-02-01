“Flex Rec” Grand Opening: Montrose Recreation District expands their services to new facility

Casie Miller and Zan Waller work out with their kettle bells at Flex Rec's grand opening Tuesday, Jan. 31. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)

This week Montrose Recreation District (MRD) launched its new facility “Flex Rec,” with a Tuesday, Jan. 31 grand opening, complete with free functional performance classes.

Located in the Colorado Outdoors Complex at 1309 Mayfly Drive, the 5,500 square-foot space consists of facilities great for the more casual gym attendee as well as outdoor enthusiasts. There are three bathrooms, two of which contain showers for those who prefer going to the gym during their lunch breaks.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?