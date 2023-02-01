This week Montrose Recreation District (MRD) launched its new facility “Flex Rec,” with a Tuesday, Jan. 31 grand opening, complete with free functional performance classes.
Located in the Colorado Outdoors Complex at 1309 Mayfly Drive, the 5,500 square-foot space consists of facilities great for the more casual gym attendee as well as outdoor enthusiasts. There are three bathrooms, two of which contain showers for those who prefer going to the gym during their lunch breaks.
As well, Flex Rec features a Community Room designed to teach classes on outdoor education, such as Intro to Camping, and a Wellness Room that will soon feature physical and massage therapists.
In typical gym fashion, the back of the building is designated for gym equipment, such as rowing machines and pull-up bars, along with an open space for other activities and Fitness on Demand lessons.
Flex Rec revolves around a need of training for outdoor enthusiasts along with achievable and fruitful fitness for people at all skill levels.
According to John Wagner, fitness coordinator for MRD, the equipment located in the fitness room is based around functional fitness. The functional fitness rig is designed as “a catch-all of movements you would perform naturally,” said Wagner.
You may attend the classes offered at Flex Rec, or you may follow Flex Rec’s “Flex of the Day,” a step-by-step workout written out in the fitness room which will change daily.
All of these workouts follow movements like squatting and pulling so you may avoid single muscle group isolation. In other words, you may avoid working out only some muscles in the body.
The classes offered in the Community Room will teach functional fitness to both adults and youth.
Flex Rec is also a collaborative gym, sharing the open space with Weehawken Creative Arts Centers, which will soon host classes on aerial silks there. Located on the northern side of Montrose, the back of the building consists of garage doors, giving opportunity for outdoor classes as well as access to the Uncompahgre River.
According to Wade Ploussard, Community Outreach coordinator for MRD, toward hunting season Flex Rec will also offer “Hunter Fit” classes so hunters can get in shape for their long treks. Furthermore, a grant secured with Friends of Youth and Nature (FOYAN) brought 25 mountain bikes, as well as a trailer for holding them to Flex Rec, allowing the district to now offer classes on mountain biking.
Daily drop-ins are $8 a day without classes and $10 a day including classes. If you are looking to become a member for Flex Rec you may stop by the Rec Center or Flex Rec to sign-up. Once signed up, you will have access to an app that allows you to reserve spots for any class from anywhere.
Limited memberships that do not include classes are $50 a month. Unlimited memberships are $75 a month, and Flex Rec even offers dual unlimited memberships for people who are looking to bring a gym buddy to hold them accountable for $125 a month.
This facility is part of a larger plan for MRD to expand its services to new areas of Montrose. Announced March 1, 2022, this facility has been a year in the making.
“We did community focus groups and surveys and found the town was looking for more satellite facilities. That led us to looking around the community,” MRD Executive Director Mari Steinbach said. “We gravitated towards this side of town where we had over 10,000 Montrose residents who are underserved through other recreational programs and facilities. This program evolved as we decided what kind of programming we wanted to offer.”
Taking into consideration the growth in outdoor enthusiasm within the community, Steinbach said Flex Rec also offers many classes to “help individuals utilize their body weight,” including fitness on demand video classes on yoga, pilates, and other regular fitness classes.
In terms of what the future holds for MRD, Flex Rec is a glimpse into expanding its services to many different avenues of the community.
“This is a wonderful addition to our community's rec offerings. This will lead us to lots of other partnerships and collaborations that will extend even more opportunities to our community, opportunities we haven’t even come to fully realize yet,” Steinbach said.
With this new facility, Montrose Recreation District brings fitness to the midtown, downtown, and north end residents of Montrose. Hours for Flex Rec are Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Saturday 7 a.m. - noon for members. Drop-in hours are Monday - Thursday 7 a.m. -7 p.m.; Friday, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
