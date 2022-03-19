Purchase Access

Vicki Serna, a sophomore at Montrose High School, had never thought about going into the construction and trades industry before she laid tile and snipped segments of steel framing at the Building Futures event on Thursday.

But at the fourth station she visited with a group of 10 fellow 10th-grade students, she asked about a summer internship.

“I never really thought of that as a job for me in my life, but now I feel like in the future it would be something that’s really cool,” Serna said.

Serna was one of the 500 sophomores from all of the high schools in Montrose County School District who attended the event held at the Montrose County Event Center on Thursday. Dozens of local businesses donated time and resources to run 50 hands-on stations where students installed wiring, drilled screws and laid concrete, many for the first time.

The event has been in the works for years and finally came to fruition after COVID derailed plans for the event in 2020 and 2021. Dan Reardon, a building inspector with the Colorado Chapter of the International Code Council, along with John Steele and Kathy Gaber with MCSD, led the collaborative planning process.

Reardon organized a similar event in Steamboat Springs that started in 2019, but that was much smaller than the Montrose event: 40 students were spread across 15 stations.

Despite a few last-minute cancellations, Reardon said Building Futures was a huge success that benefited so many students.

“There have been so many people giving so much, and when people were asked, they just jumped in,” Reardon said.

Sophomore Cailey Sanchez doesn’t think she’ll pursue a trade after she graduates high school — she has her eyes on the medical field instead — but she enjoyed attending the event and learning about how buildings are constructed.

“Even if we don’t want to (go into construction), we still have some knowledge on it: we know how some of the things are made and how they work — that’s important,” Sanchez said.

Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.



