Lloyd McMillan Gym during the winter sports season in 2021 isn’t like years past. Gone are the dozens of community supporters from the stands, the rowdy student section, opposing fans, and the cheer, dance and band teams.
With a limited capacity of 50 the past few weeks, and only a handful of hometown fans (parents and family members of the players), it’s the reality of what it’s like during the COVID-19 pandemic, with restrictions and guidelines in place to keep all involved safe.
Despite the differences, players and coaches have previously said they’re happy to be back on the floor. Parents, too, are appreciating the opportunity to watch their kids play, no matter the circumstances.
“Once you’re there, you really miss the fans and the cheers, and my grandson is saying, ‘when are the girls (dance team) going to come out and cheer?’” said Tracy Frank, parent to junior Trey Reese, point guard on the Montrose boys basketball team. “But we’re just glad to be there.”
“We’re very, very thankful that the boys get the opportunity to play this year,” Jason Frank added. “... it makes you feel grateful that we’re in an area where we can do that and the boys can take advantage of that and not lose that experience.”
With capacity limits in place, plenty of eager fans in the community, as well as extended family of the players, are unable to watch the games in-person. Rather, they have to tune into the NFHS Network to watch a live stream of the game.
“Trey has siblings that would all love to be there,” Tracy said. “We were just talking to a neighbor, and he lives for going to basketball games (but can’t go)... they’re (the community) are very affected by it.”
The pandemic’s restrictions have also brought on different requirements, such as wiping down chairs or spraying the stands with chlorine bleach, all completed by Montrose High School custodial staff in between and after games.
Players must utilize the stands to maintain social distancing, and aren’t able to greet or shake hands with the opposing team postgame, long considered an act of sportsmanship, due to safety guidelines.
All parties involved are navigating the new look season — players, coaches, parents, officials — for all indoor sports, and the community support hasn’t waned. Frank said others are tuning in when they can to watch the games. Sponsors, too, have continued to support the MHS teams.
