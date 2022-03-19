Hunter Morris (left) and Emilio Sanchez watch as their peer Tyren Schaefer drills screws into a practice frame for laying tile during the Building Futures event at the Montrose County Event Center on March 17, 2022.
Kaden Tanner (left) installs electrical wiring with the assistance of Grant Hammett, a project manager at C.A.M. Electric. Dozens of local businesses volunteered time and donated materials for the event.
Amy Scriffiny (left) prepares to bore a hole into a section of gazebo flooring, under the watchful eye of Todd Bouldin of Stryker & Company, a local commercial contractor. Much of the students' work did not go to waste — for example, rotating crews worked to rehabilitate the gazebo outside of Friendship Hall.
Hunter Morris (left) and Emilio Sanchez watch as their peer Tyren Schaefer drills screws into a practice frame for laying tile during the Building Futures event at the Montrose County Event Center on March 17, 2022.
(Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
Vicki Serna lays down a tile at one of the 50 stations at the event. Groups of 10 students spent 30 minutes at five different stations before lunch. An optional job fair followed the main event.
(Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
Braiden Smith cuts a piece of steel framing during the Building Futures event. All 500 sophomores in Montrose County School District attended.
(Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
Kaden Tanner (left) installs electrical wiring with the assistance of Grant Hammett, a project manager at C.A.M. Electric. Dozens of local businesses volunteered time and donated materials for the event.
(Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
Students standing on scaffolding install roofing tiles on a shed at the Building Futures event on March 17, 2022.
(Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
Cailey Sanchez hammers an electrical box into a wooden frame at the Building Futures event.
(Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
Students Vicki Serna (left), Cailey Sanchez and Amy Scriffiny take selfies with Mike Brooks and Caleb Cramer of Deeply Digital, a local telecommunications contracting company.
(Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
A student uses a fire extinguisher to put out contained flames at the Building Futures event on March 17, 2022.
(Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
Amy Scriffiny (left) prepares to bore a hole into a section of gazebo flooring, under the watchful eye of Todd Bouldin of Stryker & Company, a local commercial contractor. Much of the students' work did not go to waste — for example, rotating crews worked to rehabilitate the gazebo outside of Friendship Hall.
Vicki Serna, a sophomore at Montrose High School, had never thought about going into the construction and trades industry before she laid tile and snipped segments of steel framing at the Building Futures event on Thursday.
But at the fourth station she visited with a group of 10 fellow 10th-grade students, she asked about a summer internship.
“I never really thought of that as a job for me in my life, but now I feel like in the future it would be something that’s really cool,” Serna said.
Serna was one of the 500 sophomores from all of the high schools in Montrose County School District who attended the event held at the Montrose County Event Center on Thursday. Dozens of local businesses donated time and resources to run 50 hands-on stations where students installed wiring, drilled screws and laid concrete, many for the first time.
The event has been in the works for years and finally came to fruition after COVID derailed plans for the event in 2020 and 2021. Dan Reardon, a building inspector with the Colorado Chapter of the International Code Council, along with John Steele and Kathy Gaber with MCSD, led the collaborative planning process.
Reardon organized a similar event in Steamboat Springs that started in 2019, but that was much smaller than the Montrose event: 40 students were spread across 15 stations.
Despite a few last-minute cancellations, Reardon said Building Futures was a huge success that benefited so many students.
“There have been so many people giving so much, and when people were asked, they just jumped in,” Reardon said.
Sophomore Cailey Sanchez doesn’t think she’ll pursue a trade after she graduates high school — she has her eyes on the medical field instead — but she enjoyed attending the event and learning about how buildings are constructed.
“Even if we don’t want to (go into construction), we still have some knowledge on it: we know how some of the things are made and how they work — that’s important,” Sanchez said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone