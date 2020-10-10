For 50 years, a time capsule has been placed underground at Centennial Plaza in Montrose. The capsule was unearthed to reveal the historical artifacts the community placed inside to commemorate a monumental year for the City of Montrose Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The time capsule was buried in 1970 to commemorate the installation of the USS Montrose’s ship bell in town. After the time capsule was unearthed, local residents and onlookers were able to examine the artifacts, which were placed on display in the Centennial Room on the city campus.
Some of the contents of the capsule included: letter from Gov. John A. Love, letter from former Montrose Mayor Russell Alley, Montrose map, local restaurant menu, cassette tapes featuring popular songs from 1970, stamps, coins and a copy of the Montrose Daily Press “Americanism” issue from the weekend the capsule was buried in April 1970.
PHOTOS: Montrose time capsule unearthed from 1970
The hole where the time capsule was unearthed. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
PHOTOS: Montrose time capsule unearthed from 1970
The City of Montrose unearthed a time capsule from 1970 on Tuesday, Oct. 6. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
PHOTOS: Montrose time capsule unearthed from 1970
City of Montrose personnel work to remove dirt around a time capsule from 1970 on Tuesday, Oct. 6. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
PHOTOS: Montrose time capsule unearthed from 1970
City of Montrose personnel use a tow strape to pull a time capsule out of the ground. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
PHOTOS: Montrose time capsule unearthed from 1970
Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum opens up the ceremony after city personnel unearthed a time capsule from 1970 that was buried by the Montrose bell. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
PHOTOS: Montrose time capsule unearthed from 1970
The public stands socially distanced and wearing face coverings during the time capsule ceremony in Montrose on Oct. 6. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
PHOTOS: Montrose time capsule unearthed from 1970
Zillamay Brown speaks about the history of Montrose in 1970 during the time capsule ceremony Oct. 6. Brown has been the president of the Montrose Historical Society for 14 years. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
PHOTOS: Montrose time capsule unearthed from 1970
City of Montrose personnel cut open the time capsule after a ceremony about the history of Montrose in 1970. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
PHOTOS: Montrose time capsule unearthed from 1970
After cutting off the top of the time capsule, City of Montrose workers look inside before removing the contents. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)
PHOTOS: Montrose time capsule unearthed from 1970
Local residnets watch from outside the Centinnel Room as Sally Johnson, left, of the Montrose Historical Society examine artifacts pulled from a 50-year-old time capsule Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020 on the city campus. (William Woody/City of Montrose)
William Woody
PHOTOS: Montrose time capsule unearthed from 1970
Local residetns and onlokers examine artifacts pulled a 50-year-old time capsule Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020 in the Centinniel Room on the city campus. (William Woody/City of Montrose)
William Woody
PHOTOS: Montrose time capsule unearthed from 1970
A copy of the July 21, 1969 edition of the Montrose Daily Press pulled from a 50-year-old time capsule Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020 on the city campus. (William Woody/City of Montrose)
William Woody
PHOTOS: Montrose time capsule unearthed from 1970
Sally Johnson, left, of the Montrose Historical Society along with Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum and Youth Councilor Gunnsion Clamp examine artifacts pulled from a 50-year-old time capsule Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020 on the city campus. (William Woody/City of Montrose)
William Woody
PHOTOS: Montrose time capsule unearthed from 1970
A copy of the July 21, 1969 edition of the Montrose Daily Press pulled from a 50-year-old time capsule Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020 on the city campus. (William Woody/City of Montrose)
William Woody
PHOTOS: Montrose time capsule unearthed from 1970
A 1970 borchure of Montrose pulled from a 50-year-old time capsule Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020 on the city campus. (William Woody/City of Montrose)
William Woody
PHOTOS: Montrose time capsule unearthed from 1970
A letter written in 1970 by Colorado Govenor John Love pulled from a 50-year-old time capsule Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020 on the city campus. (William Woody/City of Montrose)
William Woody
PHOTOS: Montrose time capsule unearthed from 1970
A letter from 1970 written by Montrose Mayor Russell Alley pulled from a 50-year-old time capsule Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020 on the city campus. (William Woody/City of Montrose)
William Woody
PHOTOS: Montrose time capsule unearthed from 1970
A 1970 dime discolored from time, pulled from a 50-year-old time capsule Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020, on the city campus. (William Woody/City of Montrose)
William Woody
PHOTOS: Montrose time capsule unearthed from 1970
A collection of U.S. postage stamps pulled from a 50-year-old time capsule Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020 on the city campus. (William Woody/City of Montrose)
William Woody
