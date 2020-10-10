For 50 years, a time capsule has been placed underground at Centennial Plaza in Montrose. The capsule was unearthed to reveal the historical artifacts the community placed inside to commemorate a monumental year for the City of Montrose Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The time capsule was buried in 1970 to commemorate the installation of the USS Montrose’s ship bell in town. After the time capsule was unearthed, local residents and onlookers were able to examine the artifacts, which were placed on display in the Centennial Room on the city campus.

Some of the contents of the capsule included: letter from Gov. John A. Love, letter from former Montrose Mayor Russell Alley, Montrose map, local restaurant menu, cassette tapes featuring popular songs from 1970, stamps, coins and a copy of the Montrose Daily Press “Americanism” issue from the weekend the capsule was buried in April 1970.

