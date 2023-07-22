A walk through the early days of Montrose

Every day I get to go back in time when I start working on a research project. As I pick up a book or go through an early edition of the newspaper, I imagine what Montrose was like in the early years when the prospectors and settlers were passing through the valley as early as 1873.
When they pulled into the newly formed town called Montrose in 1882, it was bustling with activity. This was after all the most important station west of Gunnison on the line of the Denver & Rio Grande railway. It was the outfitting point for Ouray, Red Mountain, Silverton, Telluride, San Miguel, and the numberless mining camps in Ouray, San Juan, and San Miguel counties.
Before the railroad arrived in Montrose, Dave Wood served as the D&RG forwarding agent, transporting freight to locations the railroad could not serve. After 1882, he opened up his new headquarters near the depot, shipping to and from the San Juan mining locations.
With all this new interest in the area, there was a need for a hotel. Joseph Selig along with O.D. Loutsenhizer and their friend Otto Mears built what was described at the time as a palace hotel on the corner of Main and Cascade. They named it the Lot’s Hotel after O.D. Loutsenhizer.
It was two stories high, made of rough boards, and the rooms were separated only by canvas sheeting. On the ground floor was an office and a bar, the rest of the room was filled with every kind of gambling game known to the professional gambler, all wide open with the sounds of coins clicking on every table.
During the early years, the J.C. Sanderson Company operated out of the hotel and ran daily stagecoaches to Gunnison, Ouray, and Telluride. Main Street was soon up to three blocks with picket buildings, saloons, gambling halls, and dance halls flourishing.
Dad Baird’s hotel was moved from the old town of Pomona and was wheeled in behind the Mears Hotel and made into a courthouse. A little building of adobe bricks was added to serve as a jail and a pair of steel cages were purchased to hold the jailbirds.
Across the street west was another board shack housing the stock of the Buddecke and Diehl Outfitting Company. A.E. Buddecke and R.C. Diehl started with a mule team and a big tent, a stock of dry goods, and general merchandise. This business house supplied the outlying district for miles around with everything from a horseshoe to a stamp mill. They also had mule teams to deliver the supplies needed to the outlying areas.
In the street near the side entrance to the Buddecke and Diehl store was located the town pump, a man dug well covered with a cribbing supporting an old hand windlass and rope, and tied to the end of the rope was the “old moss-covered bucket that hung in the well.”
Moreover, this same little old well was a lifesaver for the whole community due to the fact that this water was the only water in town that was not poisoned with alkali. It also was a watering trough where all the billy goats and milk cows of the town came for a drink.
According to the Book “Passing of the Two-Gun Era” by Alva W. Galloway, he stated, “July 18, 1883, was my first introduction to the town of Montrose, and some town it was.”
I can just picture the new town after reading Galloway’s memoirs and all the dust rising from the hustle and bustle of a new town.
Sally Johnson is the coordinator of the Montrose County Historical Museum, located in the historic rail depot at 21 N. Rio Grande in Montrose. The museum, home to thousands of artifacts inside and out, is open for the season Monday - Friday, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Admission: $8 for adults and $4 for students. Reach the museum at 970-249-2085 or info@montrosehistory.org.
