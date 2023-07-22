A walk through the early days of Montrose

The Montrose County Historical Museum opens windows to our past. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

Every day I get to go back in time when I start working on a research project. As I pick up a book or go through an early edition of the newspaper, I imagine what Montrose was like in the early years when the prospectors and settlers were passing through the valley as early as 1873.

When they pulled into the newly formed town called Montrose in 1882, it was bustling with activity. This was after all the most important station west of Gunnison on the line of the Denver & Rio Grande railway. It was the outfitting point for Ouray, Red Mountain, Silverton, Telluride, San Miguel, and the numberless mining camps in Ouray, San Juan, and San Miguel counties.



