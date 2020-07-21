Al Williams’ teaching career spans 5 decades

His legacy for inspiring students to achieve their dreams in Delta County Public Schools has spanned five decades. Alvin “Al” Williams began teaching in the district in 1968 and throughout his career, Williams has pioneered student programs as he cheered on every student for their successes and made learning fun.
Pursuing a teaching career
As a sophomore at Montrose High School, Williams decided he wanted to become a teacher.
“I decided I wanted to work in teaching, so I could have summers off and work with my cousins in the logging industry,” he said. “Logging didn’t work out, but the teacher part did.”
Williams graduated from Montrose High School in 1963 before pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree from Fort Lewis College in Durango. He furthered his education at Western State College in Gunnison, earning a Master of Education degree. Following graduation, he began his 52-year teaching career at Delta High School where he predominately taught science classes.
“As a rookie teacher, I got hired over the phone because of their need for a science teacher. They took a gamble to hire me, but I’m still here 50 years later,” Williams said.
His starting salary for $5,400 a year.
Aside from teaching his students, Williams also continued to support students and education in various roles throughout his career. Some of his roles included:
- Teacher at DCSD
- Biology instructor at Mesa State College (now Colorado Mesa University)
- Founder of Upward Trails Honor program
- Counselor
- Assistant high school principal
- High school principal
- Building maintenance assistant supervisor
- Director and science teacher at Delta Academy of Applied Learning (a contract school within DCSD for 11 years)
- Campus lead and the safety coordinator at Vision Charter Academy
Science experiments
As a science teacher, Williams said there is a lot of science to be learned outdoors, so he regularly took his students on field trips and conducted lab experiments where students could apply course concepts to the world.
Not every experiment was a success, though, particularly one when wrestlers skid a dead cow into Williams’ classroom.
Math and computer science teacher Jim Connor approached Williams about dissecting one of Connor’s cows that had died in the winter.
“The cow was still in the field and was cold,” Williams said. “So, there was not a lot of natural decomposition happening.”
After arranging to pick up the cow, Williams arrived at Delta High School where members of the wrestling team unloaded and skidded the carcass down the hallway. The next morning, students in AP biology began their dissection lab.
“The cow was on the floor and the kids dissected it, but we were not careful enough and when we opened it up, we sliced into the four chamber stomach,” he said. “We had cow remnant materials all over the floor and it smelled like heck.”
The science wing was evacuated and one student fainted from the incident. Williams also was called into the principal’s office and was told not to ask for a cow dissection again.
“It was a total disaster,” Williams said. “Anytime the floor would get wet after that, it would stink.”
Student testimonials
His longevity in the industry afforded him the opportunity to teach students and later on call them colleagues. Darci Hellman was one such student who was Williams’ co-worker at VCA and the founder of the Delta Academy of Applied Learning.
“Mr. Williams was my favorite teacher at Delta High School,” Hellman said. “He made science engaging and fun. When he planned to retire in 2002, I convinced him to come teach part-time at Delta Academy of Applied Learning and was so grateful that he agreed.”
Sitting in on Williams’ lessons was a unique and engaging experience for his students as he took a hands-on teaching approach. Hellman said his lessons often included life lessons as well.
“Al, himself, fully participated in his lessons in order to engage all the senses of his students, even if it involved dressing up in costume and makeup,” she said. “To teach simple machines and Westward Expansion, he concluded the lessons in science and social studies with a Pioneer Trail field trip which was an exploration exercise for students to follow a trail, manage obstacles using simple machines, make trades with Native Americans and Mountain Men and learn how to cook in a dutch oven, all with Al dressed as a Mountain Man supervising the route.”
Reflecting on the many engaging lessons Williams taught his students, Hellman said one of the most impressive experiments was his lesson on the Colorado River where Williams used ropes to demonstrate the origin and route of this water source.
By sharing his passion for education in the classroom, Williams contributed to the DAAL’s success as it earned a 2008 John Irwin School of Excellence Award, 2011 Governor’s Distinguished Improvement Award and multiple DCSD School of Distinction awards.
Colleague Kim Egging worked alongside Williams and shared a classroom at DAAL for 12 years. During that time, Egging said she learned multiple lessons from him from “Everything old can be new again” to “Spring flooding happens. The best thing to do is move the good stuff out of the way, hope most of it ends up in the sink, and continue on.”
After working at DAAL for 12 years, Williams decided to retire again. That would last a couple years before Willyn Webb, executive director of VCA hired Williams in 2017 as the Delta campus lead for VCA. He also served as the safety coordinator.
“A heart and energy for kids like no other is all I can say about Al Williams,” Webb said. “He truly experiences joy in working with kids. He is great with adults as well, but there is a special quality about him that enjoys kids and brings the best out of them.”
Webb said Williams was the person she went to for advice, support, and inspiration. Throughout her time working with him, Webb recalled Williams’ saying he said during the opening flag and announcements every morning: “Do the best you can every chance you get.”
“The kids, staff, and I will never forget that motto,” she said. “Al not only said it, but he lived it. Anyone who has contributed 52 years to education and still has the joy and desire to be there is special. Al Williams is a legend.”
Only one other educator has been with DCSD longer than Williams and that is Dan Cholas, who started his career in 1966.
Williams celebrated his 75 birthday on July 19. The community and former students and colleagues were invited to post birthday wishes and their favorite school memories on the DHS Alumni Association Facebook page.
“Education has been my thing,” Williams said. “I love working with kids and families with kids. In a way, work wasn’t really work because I enjoyed it.”
