As they drive their routes, MDP carriers take pride in delivering the newspaper to subscribers

What happens after the newspaper comes off the press and is packaged into stacks for delivery? That’s when the carriers show up to start their delivery routes to our subscribers.
After the day’s newspaper is stacked into alternating copies of 20 to 100, depending on the size of paper, Montrose Daily Press staff place the papers onto racks and roll them out the backdoor of the press room. At 2 p.m. every day, staff roll the racks out for the carriers to pick up their delivery papers. But how do they know which stack to grab?
On the top of each stack, there is a bundle top — a sheet of paper that provides the carrier’s number, along with the number of papers they will deliver, start and stop locations and special instructions for paper delivery. Within three minutes, the carriers have loaded up their newspapers and head out to their routes.
“The newspapers delivered vary by route and by day,” said Rob Caltrider, MDP distribution manager. “It also depends on how many starts and stops we have. We have a couple routes that are less than 100 and there are some routes that are pushing 300 subscribers.”
The carriers have a deadline of 5 p.m. to deliver their newspapers. Caltrider said that deadline gives them some leeway should they travel through traffic or experience a vehicle setback.
Once they arrive at a subscriber’s residence, they either place the paper in a Montrose Daily Press newspaper tube, throw it onto the driveway or place it on the front porch.
“We also porch the paper for elderly and disabled or even if they request it,” Caltrider said.
It is against the law to place the newspaper in a person’s mailbox, even if the subscriber gives permission. According to the United States Postal Service, “only authorized U.S. Postal Service delivery personnel are allowed to place items in a mailbox. By law, a mailbox is intended only for receipt of postage-paid U.S. Mail.”
Carriers’ cover various routes that extend from Delta to Colona. While they are contracted workers who sign one year contracts, they do not have to deliver the same route all year, but the carriers enjoy seeing their subscribers — and pets — every day, even if for only a few minutes.
Carrier Tom Mantos said he enjoys traveling around the area and having the freedom to run his route as long as he meets the deadline.
“I have almost 300 papers I have to deliver,” he said. “I go clear down to Black Canyon and clear back over to American Village.”
Mantos has his route memorized, but if he thinks he missed a subscriber, he turns around to make sure he delivered the newspaper.
Mantos said he brings dog treats with him to give to subscribers’ dogs, which always brightens his day.
“I have a couple dogs at this one house and when they meet me halfway, I’ll give the dogs a bone,” he said. “Then they’ll meet me all the way at the end of the driveway and I’ll give them two more dog bones.”
Carrier Susan Caltrider said pleasing her customers is important to her and she will go out of the way to make sure they get their newspapers.
“I had a guy the other day who has to walk a driveway that is like a football field,” she said, “and he asked me if I could put it up by his garage door and I said yes.”
She also is mindful of the weather and wraps subscribers’ newspapers in plastic bags to protect the paper from getting wet.
Caltrider said she also enjoys interacting with animals, too. She gives them treats and works to learn all their names, since they are important to the subscriber.
Just as the carriers value the subscribers’ support, subscribers also express their appreciation.
“A lot of these subscribers will talk to the carriers and say, ‘Hey, thank you for what you do,’” Rob Caltrider said. “Just them telling the carriers thank you for your service puts a big smile on the carrier’s faces.”
Friday, Sept. 4 was National Newspaper Carrier Day, which recognizes the dedicated newspaper carriers who deliver the newspaper. According to a captioned photo released by the Museum of the City of New York, The Sun’s publisher Benjamin Day hired the first paperboy on Sept. 4, 1833. Barney Flaherty, a 10-year-old boy answered the advertisement for “steady men” to deliver the paper. Despite his age, Flaherty got the job and to this day, carriers are important team members to the creation and distribution of local news.
