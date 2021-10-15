Autumn colors: A look at fall on the Grand Mesa and at Maroon Bells Oct 15, 2021 Oct 15, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week 1 of 9 Trees atop the Grand Mesa stretch toward the sky. (Matt Soper/Special to the Montrose Daily Press) Fall colors on the Grand Mesa. (Matt Soper/Special to the Montrose Daily Press) Autumn colors roll over mountains and hills during this time of year. (Matt Soper/Special to the Montrose Daily Press) The San Juans peek at you from atop the Grand Mesa. (Matt Soper/Special to the Montrose Daily Press) Many of the fall colors in the alpine are gone due to early wintry weather, but the bright orange is always a welcome sight. (Matt Soper/Special to the Montrose Daily Press) Autumn foliage at Maroon Bells. (Matt Soper/Special to the Montrose Daily Press) Maroon Bells mountains. (Matt Soper/Special to the Montrose Daily Press) One of the most photographed places in Colorado, the Crystal Mill is in Crystal, Colorado. (Matt Soper/Special to the Montrose Daily Press) Mountains reflect their fall colors off the water. (Matt Soper/Special to the Montrose Daily Press) CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. While fall colors are still here in Montrose for a little bit longer, much of the alpine has lost its colorful flare thanks to early winter weather. Here's a look at some of those colors on the Western Slope, at Maroon Bells mountains as well as atop the Grand Mesa. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thanks Mesa Weather Look Alpine Autumn Flare Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Oct 15, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Most Popular 5 indicted on meth trafficking charges; allegedly moved 'pounds' of drugs into Montrose OBITUARY: Louis R. Vigil OBITUARY: Frank Victor Vigil — October 25, 1957 - October 2, 2021 OBITUARY: Matthew 'Matt' Miketa Propane-carrying truck falls off road near Olathe, but minimal leakage A shooting, a search and a chase: Man accused of attempted murder CRIME ROUNDUP: Man accused of sexual assault after fellow churchgoer records interaction with child New in-home health care service will provide more options for seniors OBITUARY: Gary Lee McCracken — August 27, 1948 - October 9, 2021 OBITUARY: Judy Lynn Willson Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
