Quantcast

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Awakening the senses in the Montrose Botanic Gardens

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Awakening the senses in the Montrose Botanical Gardens

The fibers from the pink flowers sway back and forth in the wind at the Montrose Botanic Gardens Friday.

The Botanic Gardens in Montrose is a place to awaken the senses as the sights, sounds and tactile elements provide a unique experience for visitors.

The Montrose Botanic Gardens are open, and have been for a couple weeks, after they shut down due to COVID-19.

Awakening the senses in the Montrose Botanical Gardens

A native bee pollinates leadplant, a native plant to the region, at the Botanic Gardens in Montrose Friday.

One of the new features at the garden is the rose garden, featuring 50 roses from High Country Roses near Denver. Walking through the rose garden, visitors will enter the sensory area of the garden. With sand, gravel and pebbles, visitors begin walking through the garden where they can feel the grasses and smell the budding flowers. While taking in the aromatics, there is also a grass terrace.

“Visitors are encouraged to touch and smell the plants while walking along the path,” Sara Ungrodt said.

Awakening the senses in the Montrose Botanical Gardens

While the public visits, the hope is for them to learn about species that grow best in the region.

There are some restrictions, however, for those who want to visit the gardens.

On their website, montrosegardens.org, they ask for those who visit to enjoy the gardens at their personal risk and to follow some rules.

•Practice social distancing

•Wear a Mask

•Avoid touching surfaces

•Restroom facility closed

•Share the paths and respect others space

•Wash hands/use sanitizer after leaving the Gardens

Awakening the senses in the Montrose Botanical Gardens

Water droplets sit on top of broad leaf plants at the Montrose Botanic Gardens as the morning sun rises.

After entering the gardens, visitors are reminded to close the gate to prevent deer from entering the gardens. Leaving the gate open allows deer access to the plants, which would affect the rose garden and other species.

The gardens remain open from dusk to dawn. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the gardens while maintaining social distancing.

The Montrose Botanic Gardens are open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday only.

There is no cost to enter the gardens, which are located at 1800 Pavilion Drive.

PHOTO GALLERY: FOCUS Montrose Botanical Gardens

+11 
+11 
PHOTOS- FOCUS Montrose Botanical Gardens 20200619587.jpg
+11 
+11 
PHOTOS- FOCUS Montrose Botanical Gardens 20200619588.jpg
+11 
+11 
PHOTOS- FOCUS Montrose Botanical Gardens 20200619589.jpg
+11 
+11 
PHOTOS- FOCUS Montrose Botanical Gardens 20200619590.jpg
+11 
+11 
PHOTOS- FOCUS Montrose Botanical Gardens 20200619591.jpg

Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories