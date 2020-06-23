Awakening the senses in the Montrose Botanical Gardens

The Botanic Gardens in Montrose is a place to awaken the senses as the sights, sounds and tactile elements provide a unique experience for visitors.
The Montrose Botanic Gardens are open, and have been for a couple weeks, after they shut down due to COVID-19.
One of the new features at the garden is the rose garden, featuring 50 roses from High Country Roses near Denver. Walking through the rose garden, visitors will enter the sensory area of the garden. With sand, gravel and pebbles, visitors begin walking through the garden where they can feel the grasses and smell the budding flowers. While taking in the aromatics, there is also a grass terrace.
“Visitors are encouraged to touch and smell the plants while walking along the path,” Sara Ungrodt said.
While the public visits, the hope is for them to learn about species that grow best in the region.
There are some restrictions, however, for those who want to visit the gardens.
On their website, montrosegardens.org, they ask for those who visit to enjoy the gardens at their personal risk and to follow some rules.
•Practice social distancing
•Wear a Mask
•Avoid touching surfaces
•Restroom facility closed
•Share the paths and respect others space
•Wash hands/use sanitizer after leaving the Gardens
After entering the gardens, visitors are reminded to close the gate to prevent deer from entering the gardens. Leaving the gate open allows deer access to the plants, which would affect the rose garden and other species.
The gardens remain open from dusk to dawn. Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the gardens while maintaining social distancing.
The Montrose Botanic Gardens are open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday only.
There is no cost to enter the gardens, which are located at 1800 Pavilion Drive.
A multi-tiered field of grasses was recently planted at the Botanical Gardens in Montrose. Visitors can walk along the path as they awaken their senses throughout the gardens. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
