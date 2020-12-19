Montrose Botanical Society volunteers were hard at work the past few months, wrapping trees and an array of displays with decorative lights to prepare for the annual Garden of Lights event at the Montrose Botanical Gardens.
Although the community won’t be able to take a tour through the garden with in-person walkthroughs nixed (for now) due to effects from the pandemic, eager residents can still check out the lights throughout the week.
The event, which started yesterday, will light up every night from Dec. 18-26 from 5 to 9 p.m., except on Christmas Eve, when the lights will be left on throughout the night. Those passing by on Pavilion Drive will be able to see the lights set on the east side of the garden.
With a sharp eye, passersby will be able to catch a glimpse of the Tunnel of Lights, set on the west side.
The Montrose Botanical Society Board had originally planned to hold a “stay-in-your-car” event after modifications were made with COVID-19 protocols in place. But with the safety of the community in mind, the board decided to hold off on those plans and give the residents a chance to drive-by and see the lights.
Montrose Botanical Society President Lorraine Shide said the group is disappointed that it can’t hold the event as it normally would but hopes February presents a better situation for the county to see the lights from the inside.
At the end of January, the board will meet to discuss and review the county’s local dial status (currently in orange, which is defined as “high risk”) according to the state’s dial dashboard, and decide whether it’s appropriate for families and groups to walk through the garden.
For now, locals can catch a glimpse of the decorative lights with their family or group, made possible due to the months of work completed by volunteers.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
