Boy Scouts of America provides creative life experiences for young people in the great outdoors, and, with two units in Montrose, has plenty to offer.
The Boy Scouts members are currently looking forward to many events and merit badge rallies. Recently, scouts have celebrated their Order of The Arrow Winter Fellowship and the annual Pinewood Derby race.
Each unit also does its own various activities such as camp outs, hiking, and outdoor activities. BSA being a worldwide movement strives to teach scouts, through various outdoor activities, the organization’s 12 laws: trustworthiness, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.
“I just get excited working with the various youth … it’s in my blood so to speak,” said Wayne Quade of Montrose, a member of the BSA Marketing and Conservation committee.
The annual Pinewood Derby Race took place Feb. 4, in which Boy Scouts built wooden cars to compete against others. Scouts practice woodworking, critical thinking, and personal creativity; which aided them in their practice of the 12 laws. Scouts construct their cars for speed and image in order to potentially win badges and first place.
Local Scouts also participated in Scout Sunday, on Feb. 12, in which leaders encouraged scouts to wear their uniforms to their church. BSA sponsors this activity to provide inclusion and awareness to the Scouts within their city, and also any Scouts' religious devotions.
In Montrose there are two Scout troops and one Cub Scout troop. Cub scouting begins in kindergarten as a family oriented focus, and age-suited activities. Regular Scouts begin at sixth grade as kids venture more into the wilderness and independence.
One Montrose Scout troop is sponsored by the Presbyterian church, while the other troop is sponsored by the contract firefighting group. Any child under the age of 18 can join BSA. Scout groups go beyond the fences and into the outdoors seeking adventure through hiking, camping, and hard work.
Other activities include the Order of Arrow, which was held in Glenwood Springs as part of a scout fraternity that meets every few years. In order to be a part of the fraternity, a Scout must be elected by a non-member for scout’s excellence within his own troop. The Order of the Arrowhead is an honor and achievement within Boy Scouts that demonstrates when scouts exemplify the 12 laws, the Scout Oath, and maintaining camping traditions.
As a worldwide organization, BSA, annually holds a jamboree to connect the scouts across the globe. This year the worldwide jamboree will be held in The Republic of Korea in August and the U.S Nation Jamboree will be held in West Virginia in July. The annual jamboree brings Scouts together to practice their oath, 12 laws, and outdoor skills. To enter the jamboree, a Scout must register through the BSA website and be assigned through a contingent leader.
“Scout oath and law … it's virtually the same around the world… and what I like to say about that is it transcends all parochial interest,” said Quade.
Boy Scouts of America teaches life lessons as well as outdoor skills that may benefit any child. Through the organization, Scouts across the nations, and even in Montrose, can get involved in outdoor activities safely.
