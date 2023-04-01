Building outdoor skills

Local Scout troops enjoyed winter and put their skills to the test during BSA's Klondike-a-thon in February. (Courtesy photo/Wayne Quade)

Boy Scouts of America provides creative life experiences for young people in the great outdoors, and, with two units in Montrose, has plenty to offer.

The Boy Scouts members are currently looking forward to many events and merit badge rallies. Recently, scouts have celebrated their Order of The Arrow Winter Fellowship and the annual Pinewood Derby race.



