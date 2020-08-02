Quantcast

featured top story

Camelot Gardens donates produce to Niagara Community Garden

Bethany Maher, City of Montrose community engagement specialist, drops off the donated produce plants to the Niagra Community Garden on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

The Niagara Community Garden in Montrose received a special addition to its space this week. Camelot Gardens, a garden center in Montrose, and president Shereen Wanner donated produce, including $2,500 worth of tomatoes, which after being planted and growing, will supplement the garden with additional available produce for the community.

The garden center also donated peppers and habaneros to the garden.

Bethany Maher, right, and Christopher Gallegos work together to put the produce plants donated by Camelot Gardens onto the truck bed on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Wanner worked with general manager Trina Donahue, assembling the produce onto carts, where it was transported onto a truck bed for the trip to the garden.

Wanner, humbly, deflected praise, acknowledging the work gardeners will put in the plant the product at the garden.

“I applaud them,” Wanner said.

The act is another in a string of community oriented non-profit donations from the garden center.

“The gardeners are really going to appreciate this donation,” said Bethany Maher, community engagement specialist for the City of Montrose.

Tomato plants that were donated to Niagara Community Garden in Montrose from Camelot Gardens.

Maher dropped off the produce at the garden on Wednesday. She said the Niagara Community Gardens, a partnership between the city and Valley Food Partnership, plays host to garden beds to those who wish to rent out a bed for some gardening. There are community beds and individual beds throughout the garden.

“It’s been a great project. The city helps where it can,” Maher said.

Once the donated produce grows, it will be available at the manager’s booth at the Montrose Farmers’ Market.

The garden welcomes volunteers to get involved with the garden. Visit niagaracommunitygardens.ca/volunteer for volunteer information or reach out to Valley Food Partnership at (970) 249-0705 or Maher at 970-240-1471.

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

