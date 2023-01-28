It’s that time again. We look at the previous year’s statement and propose next year’s budget. Where have we overspent? Are there currently some unpredictable categories? What does the income flow look like for the coming year? That’s the way it is with budgets.
Thirty years ago I was on the staff of a large-ish church in San Francisco. I was responsible for training leadership and for the care of the 150 or so members from the “East Bay” (Berkeley, Oakland, and so on).
I signed up for 25 hours but could easily have worked double that. I was in school and I also wanted to father my daughters well in this critical age of their lives.
Each month I would go to the beach and be with the Lord — my retreat day. Again and again I found myself praying over relationships.
I would look at a list of names: my students and the East Bay leaders. I would prayerfully imagine their lives. And I would ask myself, (or the Holy Spirit), “Who should I be spending time with?” “How much time?” “What kind of time?” I did not use the phrase then, but I can see now that what I was doing was working on my relationship budget.
The fact is, human beings have the capacity to manage only a limited number of relationships. Studies indicate that we can maintain about 150 friends: people we might ask to our wedding, people we like.
Furthermore, we manage our friends in layers. We have a couple of “intimate” friends and a few “close” friends. Then come “friends,” “acquaintances,” and “people whose names we know.” These limitations and layers are common to us all.
Take Jesus, for example. He had a special relationship with three close friends (see, for example, Matthew 17:1; Mark 5:37). He had 12 disciples as well as companions like Mary and Martha (Matthew 12:1–4; John 20:11–18). He sent out 70 followers to proclaim the kingdom (Luke 10:2). After He died, a 120 believers remained (Acts 1:15).
And then there were the crowds. At a key point in his ministry Jesus “went out to a mountainside to pray, and spent the night praying to God?” (Luke 6:12).
What would the Lord of Lords spend an entire night praying about? We do not know all the details, but what we do know is this: “When morning came, He called His disciples and chose 12 of them whom he also designated apostles” (verse 13). After this, Jesus spent significant time and energy with those apostles. Jesus budgeted his relationships.
Throughout Christian history, followers of God have valued their relationship networks. Ambrose of Milan (AD 339–397) wrote a textbook for ministers and devoted the final chapter to the subject of friendship. The English Puritans of the 16th and 17th centuries made godly conversation with key partners an important part of Christian maturity.
I am currently reading an excellent book by medieval monk Aelred of Rievaulx entitled Spiritual Friendship: Learning to Be Friends with God and One Another (edited by Hank Voss). I think the saints of old knew what modern research is just discovering today. Quality relationships promote health, facilitate creativity, and support God’s kingdom in the midst of difficulties.
And that brings me to the practical question – Just how do we budget our relationships? By the way, this is not just an academic question for me. I have recently retired and at the same time have received a number of opportunities for new relationships. I find myself back where I was 30 years ago. I am currently doing my relationship budgeting in three steps.
First, careful assessment. Just like a financial statement precedes a budget, so I must look at the nature of my relationships as they stand today (or in the recent past). Where have I “overspent” relationally? What sources provide relational “income”? What kind of balance between family, close friends, acquaintances — and which family, friends, and acquaintances—seemed to work best?
Second, prayerful evaluation. If Jesus needed to stay up all night in prayer before choosing his friends, I even more. I am reviewing a list of my relationships, trying to discern what kind of connections will ultimately give God the greatest glory in this next stage of my life.
Finally, loving implementation. Then we choose and act. I say “loving” because the fact is there are some whom we choose not to give our primary attention to. We must still learn to love them. Think of those disciples that Jesus did not choose. I wonder how Jesus felt about them.
We love all. We give ourselves to a few: appropriate to each layer. In this way we follow and bring joy to Jesus, the best Friend of all.
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D., is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. He and his wife Cheri have two adult married daughters.