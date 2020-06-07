Colorado the Beautiful: Ouray County landscapes awaken the senses

Editor’s note: This is part three in a series of photo essays that capture beautiful scenery from around the Western Slope.
Roaring waterfalls and red mountains as the backdrop for valleys and lakes provide a unique outdoor experience while exploring Ouray County.
Nestled to the northeast side of the city of Ouray, Cascade Falls is a sight that allows visitors to get up close and personal with the falls after a short hike. The falls are named after Cascade Creek, which is the main drainage for Cascade Mountain. As the creek flows down the mountain, it passes over seven waterfalls, with Cascade Falls as the final descent.
Cascade Falls Park has been recognized as a park since 1968 by the city. The waterfall is located about a quarter mile east of town with a trail system allowing visitors to walk up and feel the breeze of the waterfall. The trail is moderately steep and rugged, so visitors are advised to be cautious and take breaks as needed.
Traveling further south on Highway 550, the Switzerland America look out point provides a glimpse into the past within the San Juan Mountains valley. The Million Dollar Highway meanders around the mountains and through the Uncompahgre River Canyon. The road cost nearly $10,000 per mile in the 1880’s, but provides access to Bear Creek Falls.
The Bear Creek Falls overlook provides a spectacular view of the scenery while standing on a suspended platform as the water drops into the canyon.
Crystal Lake is another breathtaking stop up the canyon within the Ironton valley. Walking around the lake, gives a first glimpse of the snow capped Red Mountains. On a calm day, the mountains provide a mirror reflection in the lake below as fish come to the surface, sending ripples across the water. Hayden Trail, Full Moon Trail and Hayden Ridge are accessible from Crystal Lake.
Arriving at the heart of the Red Mountains, the three Red Mountain peaks are covered with evergreen trees. Within the trees are remnants of the Idarado Mine Trestle and several mines of the historic Red Mountain Mining District.
Prior to reaching the Red Mountain Pass summit, Mount Abram appears nestled in the valley. While Mount Abram does not have a specific trail, hiking to the top of Abram provides a vantage point of the surrounding area.
Exploring the various landscapes of Ouray County showcases the diversity of the region and allows visitors to experience nature from the sights and sounds to the mist blowing off of the numerous falls.
