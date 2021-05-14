Staff Report
Editor’s note: This is part of a sporadic series on scenic byways and highways in Western Colorado. All photos are from CDOT’s website and show some of the beauty of our part of the state.
In Western Colorado, there’s an area known as the Flat Tops Wilderness, full of wildlife, rivers and mountains.
The Flat Tops Trail scenic byway cuts through what was originally the White River Plateau Timberland Reserve and later became known as the White River National Forest.
Development of any kind was banned around Trappers Lake, the “Cradle of Wilderness,” according to CDOT.
While it’s known for its beauty and its wilderness, it’s also used for workers, as the trail is lined with active mines, ranches and woodlands used for timber.
The best way to get there from Montrose is to head north to Grand Junction and continue on through Parachute and Rifle before getting on CO-13 heading further north to Meeker. From Meeker, you would follow the trail to Yampa and come back.
The trail itself is 82 miles and takes about two hours of driving — that’s after the more-than-two-hour drive to Meeker.
Visitors are encouraged to fill up with gas in Meeker, or Yampa, depending which side you start on. Also, the roads are muddy when wet, and it’s closed in the winter on the west side.
