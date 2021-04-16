Staff Report
Editor’s note: This is part of a sporadic series on Colorado’s Scenic Highways and Byways.
In Western Colorado, you have a chance to see some of the most amazing archaeological sites in the world.
The “Dinosaur Diamond,” which spans portions of Colorado and Utah, is rich with quarries full of dinosaur fossils as well as museums detailing the history of dinosaurs in the region.
Skeletons once buried are now out in the open, for anyone to visit. The high desert highways are breathtaking. The plateaus and mountains are just as stunning.
Along the way there are also two national parks (Arches and Canyonlands), two national monuments (Colorado and Dinosaur) and two giant rivers (Colorado and Green).
The “Dinosaur Diamond” is one of only 13 National Scenic Byways (The San Juan Skyway is another), designated as such in 2002 by the U.S. Secretary of State.
From Montrose, drivers would want to begin in Grand Junction and travel up to Dinosaur before heading into Utah. It loops through Utah on Routes 40, 191, 60 and 50, as well as Interstate 70. Before going back into Colorado, there’s a trek through Moab, home to the two national parks.
The Colorado National Monument, outside of Grand Junction and Fruita is close enough for a day trip, but the entire “Dinosaur Diamond” would take two to three days. Even then, it would be tough to see everything.
