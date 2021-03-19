Staff Report
The Anasazi, or ancestral Puebloans, were a mysterious people.
Their civilization, rich with rock art, pottery and cliff dwellings, dominated the Colorado Plateau for hundreds of years.
The Trail of the Ancients, one of Colorado Department of Transportation’s Scenic Byways and Highways, is one of the best ways to get a look at the way the “Ancient Ones” lived.
The byway goes through Canyons of the Ancients National Monument as well as around Mesa Verde National Park. Both are must-stops on this trip.
There is also beautiful natural scenery like Ute Mountain, also referred to as Sleeping Ute Mountain because of the legend surrounding it.
For those who have never been to the Four Corners Monument, that’s another stop, where someone can stand in four states at one time.
The 116-mile road (480 if you count the parts that go through Utah also) takes about three hours (longer if you go into Utah) to drive. From Montrose, you would take CO-62 to CO-145 to Dolores and go along the byway, as marked on the map.
