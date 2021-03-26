Staff Report
Editor’s note: This is the last in a series on southwest Colorado’s scenic highways and byways.
There are several reasons the Colorado Department of Transportation chose the West Elk Loop as an official scenic byway.
First, there’s the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, which most Montrose residents are familiar with.
Then there are the twin summits of Mt. Sopris.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The byway, made of Colorado Highways 135, 133, 92 and 82, goes through several beautiful towns and recreation areas. Colorado 92, from Highway 50, at Blue Mesa Reservoir is the entry point for people traveling from Montrose. From there, you can travel to Paonia and Hotchkiss or to Gunnison.
Go all the way to Glenwood Springs, passing through Crested Butte, Marble, Redstone and Carbondale.
There are plenty of sights to see along the way, like Crystal Mill, one of the most photographed places on the West Slope.
There are also two state parks in Crawford and Paonia and the Curecanti National Recreation Area for boating and hiking.
At the end, before turning back, you can take a dip in the hot springs in Glenwood Springs.
Of all the byways in southwest Colorado, this is one of the closest to access for Montrose folks. Take photos and enjoy the ride.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.