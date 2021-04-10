Who are Medicare SHIP volunteers?
The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) trains volunteer counselors to assist consumers in making informed Medicare insurance choices. We are not connected to any insurance company or health plan. Our service is free and confidential. We provide information to Medicare beneficiaries and their families; individual counseling and assistance; public education presentations for those new to Medicare, related health insurance and Medicare fraud problems; printed materials about Medicare and health insurance issues.
If you are new to Medicare, the process can be overwhelming. We are here to assist you with information about what is and isn’t covered; assistance with Part D prescription drug plans; information on Medicare supplement insurance (Medigap) and Medicare Advantage plans. Because of COVID 19 restrictions, appointments are by phone only at this time.
What is Medicare? Medicare is health insurance for people 65 or older and people under 65 with certain disabilities (usually eligible two years after receiving disability). Medicare consists of four parts called Part A, Part B, Part C, and Part D. We can help you navigate the Medicare maze.
SHIP counselors also assist with Medicare claims, questions, and/or appeals; help organize and understand medical bills; assist in filing Medicare claims appeals; billing problems; and complaints about your medical care. If you feel that you are a victim of fraud, we can help you file a complaint.
Another assistance we offer is during open enrollment which is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. That’s the time to compare Part D prescription drug plans for the following year. Changes are made to formularies, deductibles, and co-pays every year so we recommend you compare plans every year, the best plan for the current year may not be the best plan for the following year.
If you have limited income and resources, you may qualify for Extra Help for the Part D RX drug plan and getting help with your Part B premium.
Medicare Savings Program 2021:
Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB) Program pays Part A & B premiums, deductibles, coinsurance, and co-pays, you may qualify if you have a monthly income under $1,094 s/ $1,472 c.
Specific Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary (SLMB), Program pays Part B premium only, you may qualify if you have a monthly income under $1,308 s/$1,762 c.
Both have Countable Household Resources: $7.970 s/$11,960 c
Extra help is a program to help people with limited income and resources pay Medicare prescription drug program costs, like premiums, deductibles, and coinsurance, you may qualify if you have a monthly income under $1,610 s/$2,177 c, and up to $14,790 in resources ($29,520 for a married couple).
One of the biggest problems Medicare is facing is that it loses billions of dollars every year to fraud errors and abuse. As beneficiaries, family members, and caretakers, it is important to always be on the alert. Be very protective of your personal information. Medicare will never call you without you reaching out to them first. If they want information, they will send you a letter first.
Be aware of aggressive marketing that tries to offer you “free” items and services. Be skeptical of offers that seem too good to be true. It’s OK to hang up.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the scammers are taking advantage of the “fear factor” offering services but first, you have to provide personal information. Do not share anything.
Because of the current COVID-19 restrictions, appointments with a SHIP Medicare counselor are by phone only. If you have any questions or concerns and want to make an appointment for counseling, please call 970-765-3129. You will need to leave a message and a counselor will call you back.
Judy Dietrich is a certified Medicare SHIP Counselor working at Region 10.
