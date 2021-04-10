The Rotary Club of Montrose is 100 years old!
What an extraordinary and rare accomplishment in this ever-changing world. So great to know Rotary
stands the test of time and remains relevant more now than ever.
Rotary was chartered April 19, 1921 and held its first meeting in the old Congregational Church. As president this year, I am humbled and proud to kick off our year-long celebration this month.
Looking back in the Rotary archives, one finds a rich history of “Service Above Self” and leaders and members alike living the 4-Way Test: “Is it the Truth?, Is it Fair to All Concerned?, Will it build Good Will and Better Friendships?, Will it be beneficial to all concerned?”
One hundred years of service projects that Montrose Rotary helped start can still be seen throughout the Montrose community. Some of the most noteworthy are: The Montrose Community Foundation, the annual Fourth of July Fireworks display (currently run by the city), Rotary Amphitheater, Montrose Golf Course, The Academic Booster Club, Youth Appreciation Day, The Annual Kids Fishing Derby, and Shoes for Kids just to name a few.
These projects represent thousands of hours of planning, fundraising, and hard work from the membership. As you enjoy these facilities and activities, please remember the 100 years of service the Rotary Club of Montrose has contributed to this community and plan to join us in the year of celebrations.
Rotary has met every Tuesday at noon since its charter in 1921. Club meetings have always been marked by sparkling wit, good humor, friendly joshing and jokes, as well as heart-warming fellowship and caring. Long lasting and enduring friendships have been a hallmark of the Rotary Club of Montrose.
Rotary started as an all male organization, but in 1989, women were admitted worldwide as members. Sandy Head was Montrose Rotary Club’s first woman president and Rotary has enjoyed the energy and contributions of its women members to this day.
Crucial to the artistic interests of the meetings is the group sing … you have not lived until you have heard Rotary’s rendition of “Grandfathers Clock.” We welcome new members with an interest in giving back to our community and having some good wholesome fun and fellowship.
On April 6, we initiated this yearlong celebration with outgoing Mayor Barbara Bynum presenting a resolution from the City of Montrose declaring April 6, 2021 as Rotary Day in Montrose. Fun and exciting activities are being planned by our very own Tonya Maddox of Our Town Matters and her staff, making this a very memorable year.
The Montrose community is invited to our celebration so watch for further notices of events and please plan to attend.
Suggestions and inquiries can be directed to lynnschneider@live.com.
Lynn (Johnson) Schneider is president of Rotary Club of Montrose.
