COLUMN: Tater Bill Smith arrives in Olathe

William "Tater Bill" Smith and his wife Mary are among past residents you can learn more about at the Montrose County Historical Society Museum. (Sally Johnson/Special to the MDP)

At the Montrose County Historical Museum, we received a wonderful collection of photos of the Olathe area and the book “Bits & Pieces of Olathe History” from Lawrence and Winona Viers.

We discovered what life was like for Winona Viers through the photos, books, and files. (Winona was Bill “Tater” Smith’s daughter of Olathe). Also in the Viers file were some of the newspaper articles Winona wrote for the Delta County Independent Newspaper titled “Looking Back.” She wrote about potato bugs, mothers, floods, family, and nicknames.



