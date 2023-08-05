COLUMN: Tater Bill Smith arrives in Olathe

At the Montrose County Historical Museum, we received a wonderful collection of photos of the Olathe area and the book “Bits & Pieces of Olathe History” from Lawrence and Winona Viers.
We discovered what life was like for Winona Viers through the photos, books, and files. (Winona was Bill “Tater” Smith’s daughter of Olathe). Also in the Viers file were some of the newspaper articles Winona wrote for the Delta County Independent Newspaper titled “Looking Back.” She wrote about potato bugs, mothers, floods, family, and nicknames.
The Smith family came from Wittenberg, Germany in 1839, and then traveled to Shanesville, Ohio. When young William, who was called Will, found a flier about the Colorado Cooperative Company bringing water to the arid land of Naturita, Nucla, and Norwood in 1894, he started to make plans to come to Colorado. He finally left Ohio in 1896 with one covered wagon and one team of horses along with three other young men. He owned one of the few graphophones in the country, so they found a way to earn extra money to keep traveling.
The group held musical concerts in the towns that they traveled through so they could keep on with their grand adventure. After being on the road for 14 weeks, they finally arrived in the area of Pinon, Colorado.
Here, Will found out that with all the hard labor needed for the building of the unique water system, his body was constantly plagued with health problems. He soon became restless and decided that this was not his dream. Therefore, he sold his interest in the company in 1898 and headed to the other side of the mountain. Here he thought that it was a good omen that he had just enough money to buy the ticket to the next adventure. He hopped on the train to Olathe again with high hopes for his dreams of a lifetime filled.
Once he arrived in Olathe, he fell in love with the area and started a job with John McGregor. He learned the trade of farming quickly. Here is where he met his wife Mary Platt. (That story is for another time). Soon the area found out about Will’s musical talents and he became very popular, especially with the churches.
He became restless and he tried many different occupations from watch repair to photographic repair, sign, and house painting, carpentering, and a clerk. While working as a sales clerk for the Mills’ General Store is how he earned his nickname of Tater Bill.
The story goes that a man brought in some nice potatoes and Will remarked that they were nice Burbanks. Chris Picker overheard him and said, “You’re mistaken; these are russets.” The argument went on but neither one would give up. Later, when the grower was asked about it, he said, “russets!” As a loser, Will got the ribbing and was called Burbank Billy until that got too long and it was shortened to Tater Bill and later, “Tater.”
His favorite job was when he became the manager of the Olathe Opera House. He promoted, managed the crowds, and even entertained the movie patrons before the picture show started.
Will was known to be seen dashing around town with a camera in hand photographing everything so that Olathe's history would be saved. When news came that President Taft had agreed to be in the area for the Gunnison Tunnel opening, there was no stopping Will. He helped design, construct, and paint the big welcome arch on Main Street.
He made sure that the Olathe was part of the celebration that he also designed and built the Olathe float. The float had a big wheel with Olathe as the HUB of the Gunnison Tunnel Project. The name became so well known that Olathe has been known as the HUB ever since.
During the year 1944, when Will suddenly died, it seemed that the Olathe Picture Show, the music, and the photos of Olathe's history faded away.
There is more to Tater Bill’s story, which can be discovered in the book Bits & Pieces of Olathe History.
Source: Bits & Pieces of Olathe History by Lawrence and Winona Veirs
Sally Johnson is the coordinator at the Montrose County Historical Museum, 21 N. Rio Grande.
