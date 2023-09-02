How thrilling it would be in 1928 to know that the community had a chance to send airmail out of our own airport!

You could get a free envelope and a special letter from the Chamber of Commerce. Once you filled in the greeting, signed the letter, and addressed the envelope to family and friends then you dropped them off in a special airmail mailbox.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?