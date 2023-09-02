How thrilling it would be in 1928 to know that the community had a chance to send airmail out of our own airport!
You could get a free envelope and a special letter from the Chamber of Commerce. Once you filled in the greeting, signed the letter, and addressed the envelope to family and friends then you dropped them off in a special airmail mailbox.
The envelope had the motto “Montrose: ‘Gateway to American Alps,’ with the stamp of First Air Mail Flight from Western Colorado. Sponsored by Chamber of Commerce, Tuesday Sep. 11, 1928.”
The postage was 5 cents. The preprinted letter had a photo of the airstrip along with some enticing information for future visitors to the area. It ended with Montrosily yours, with a spot to sign your name.
We have just as an exhilarating event coming in September, the Tribute to Aviation. We want to highlight some aviation history starting with the old airport on Sunset Mesa (or the Hogback, as the locals call it).
In 1928, many calls concerning the new airport kept telephones ringing at the Montrose Daily Press. Some called to announce the hum of an airplane over Bostwick park, then information about the airplane making circles over the town.
A much-awaited day arrived on Sept. 11,when the plane circled Montrose several times before landing at the new airport. It was reported that the plane circled Montrose at such an altitude that the motor could not be heard.
The town buzzed with the activity of hands held to the sky and the necks craning to see such a sight. It was the first plane to be seen flying in the area for a least a year or two.
“Immediately a great many cars started for the airport, which with those out for golf, made a large assembly of cars,” reported the paper. Many crowded around to get a good look at the machine and to wonder at the evidence of progress.
The paper reported that “at exactly 11:20 Tuesday morning following the dedication ceremonies of the Montrose Municipal Airport, Walter Piele, in his Eagle Rock bi-plane, C1708, lifted off into the air at the airport on Sunset Mesa, circled the airport several times, then over the city twice and started toward Pueblo.”
Airmail service, a dream of the local postmaster, was now possible. The plane that took off contained three sacks of mail from all parts of Western Colorado, bearing 7,624 letters to every part of the globe.
The Colorado National Guard’s Army-bombing plane piloted by Lt. Ralph J. Hall brought in special guest Miss Marjorie Neale from Montrose. She carried a bottle of Montrose artesian mineral water to christen the new airport. She was dressed for the occasion in a pair of coveralls with a parachute.
Before they landed, the pilot showed off several of his skills with trips around the town and some stunning stunts. During the last of the flyovers, Miss Neale christened the new airport by sprinkling the mineral water over the field, airstrips, and aviators.
The airport was originally called Blake Field after Miss Minnie Blake, who leased the land for the airport construction. Then Blake Field later became the Montrose Municipal Airport after much discussion.
While Montrose was proud to have an airstrip for the landing and takeoff of early airplanes, the location of the airstrip on Sunset Mesa was not such a good idea. Unpredictable crosswinds proved to be a serious hindrance. The airstrip relocated to level ground north of town, at the current location.
Dexter Walker of Walker Studio took a flight with the Piele Brothers during this exciting time to take aerial photos of the area. He stated that it was surely an eye-opener and that those who feel that Montrose is not the greatest place in the world to live should take a trip up with the Piele brothers and see the valley as it is.
Sources: Montrose Daily Press September 14, 1928, and Montrose Daily Press Aug. 11, 1928.
Sally Johnson is the coordinator at the Montrose County Historical Museum, 21 N. Rio Grande.