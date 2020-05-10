Quantcast
Customers support local businesses as they reopen during COVID-19

Luke Tollefson smiles as barber Kodie Coblentz cuts his hair at Classics Barbershop Thursday afternoon.

Downtown businesses reopened their doors and customers are taking full advantage of the services, while still abiding by the state’s COVID-19 social distancing regulations.

As customers wandered in and out of businesses Thursday and Friday, they enjoyed interacting with people again.

“I love to shop to see what’s available,” Christine Carroll said while looking at cards at Tiffany, etc. on Main Street. “It’s good to touch and feel a product, instead of just looking at stuff online.”

Salons and barbershops were full of laughter as stylists caught up with their clients.

Heidi Powers, of Gunnison, drove to Montrose Thursday to get her hair done and visit with Salon Polished hair stylist Kristen Jones.

“She texted me and said, ‘I’m open’ and I said, ‘sign me up,’” Powers said. “I’m very excited to be here.”

While she watched Jones brush out her hair, Powers said the best feeling was having her head massaged while getting her hair shampooed.

At Classics Barbershop, barbers Justin Garcia and Kodie Coblentz trimmed up their Luke Tollefson’s and Richard Pettit’s hairdos while catching up.

“It feels good to be out,” Tollefson said. “Being closed affects the businesses and their income and livelihood. We need to get back to a normal way of life.”

Pettit was glad to be back in the barbershop, which he said has a good vibe.

“It’s nice that the community is more open now,” he said. “Barbershops are always a good place to be at because there’s a good vibe here.”

Since reopening Alpine Floral, owners Thomas and Stephanie Keller love bringing joy to their customers.

“We can bring something happy and comforting into their homes,” Stephanie said. “The reactions we’ve received from customers are uplifting and beautiful.”

On the Alpine Floral Facebook page, customers are thankful for being able to place orders online and over the phone.

“Thank you for fantastic service once again,” Renee Hudnall wrote.

With the community supporting local businesses, Powers hopes everyone follows public health guidelines and takes not only their health, but also others’ health into consideration when they go out.

Powers added, “We can all get through this and will if we do the right thing.”

Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.

