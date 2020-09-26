Quantcast

Fall family fun at DeVries to begin next week with pumpkin patch, corn maze

Fall colors make trees along the hillside outside of Montrose reflect the changing of seasons. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)

The sights and sounds of fall are visible across the Western Slope and the DeVries Friend-ly Farm is excited to welcome the community back for fall festivities this October.

Now in its 13th year, the DeVries pumpkin patch and corn maze will soon be open for business pretty close to usual, despite COVID-19. The fall family fun staple for Olathe and the surrounding area is set to open Oct. 1 and remain open throughout October for the community to enjoy.

Pumpkins are scattered across The Great Pumpkin Patch at DeVries Farm in Olathe as the month of October nears. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)

Pam Friend, owner of DeVries Produce, said Thursday she enjoys seeing families spend time together at the farm.

“Seeing the families get out and do something healthy,” she said. “The kids, they love it. We do have the straw bale maze with the corn pit that is attached to the pumpkin patch and anybody who buys a pumpkin patch ticket or a maze ticket has the freedom to enjoy that.”

An ear of corn unravels with the corn field along the corn maze path at DeVries in Olathe. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)

While the impact of the global pandemic continues, Friend said they have plenty of acreage to help the public remain socially distanced. They’ve also increased the size of their maze.

“Every maze has been an 8-to-10-acre maze,” Friend said. “This is 25-acres. The pumpkin patch is 8-acres itself.”

Can you find your way out of the corn maze at DeVries in Olathe? Choose your path and see where it takes you. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)

The only difference when the public visits is the farm occurs at the admissions area within the DeVries produce stand. One person from a family will go purchase the tickets for the maze and pumpkin patch. Visitors must wear a mask while purchasing tickets.

Friend said the sunflower fields attracted many visitors this summer, and “with that experience under our belts through COVID-19, I don’t think we’ll have any problems with the pumpkin patch and corn maze because people are good about keeping their social distance when they come into the shop.”

Aerial photo of the DeVries corn maze design for 2020. (Courtesy photo)

The corn maze and Friend-ly Farm started in 2007. Pam’s son, Randy, had gone to Colorado State University, where he studied agriculture, and he and the family brainstormed how to create an agritourism venture.

Hidden underneath the pumpkin leaves lays a pumpkin ready to be picked at DeVries great pumpkin patch in Olathe. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)

“It’s my son’s Randy Friend’s corn maze and pumpkin patch,” she said. “He’s the one that decided to do it after he graduated from CSU because he said it would be very versatile and something to do and would draw people to the farm to give them something to enjoy.”

Within every maze design, Randy incorporates a pumpkin head. This year’s design features a pumpkin-headed horseman along with the year and DeVries name.

Leaves turn golden and glisten in the sun on top of Cerro Summit. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)

Even through the pandemic, the family has kept operations running and now Friend hopes their October festivities give people a reason to get outside with their families.

“I enjoy seeing families get out and doing something healthy together,” she said. “Come on out and have some enjoyment with your family this fall.”

Group visits to DeVries can be reserved by contacting Friend at 970-209-7508.

The pumpkin chunkin’ event has been canceled.

Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.

