Fall family fun at DeVries to begin next week with pumpkin patch, corn maze

The sights and sounds of fall are visible across the Western Slope and the DeVries Friend-ly Farm is excited to welcome the community back for fall festivities this October.
Now in its 13th year, the DeVries pumpkin patch and corn maze will soon be open for business pretty close to usual, despite COVID-19. The fall family fun staple for Olathe and the surrounding area is set to open Oct. 1 and remain open throughout October for the community to enjoy.
Pam Friend, owner of DeVries Produce, said Thursday she enjoys seeing families spend time together at the farm.
“Seeing the families get out and do something healthy,” she said. “The kids, they love it. We do have the straw bale maze with the corn pit that is attached to the pumpkin patch and anybody who buys a pumpkin patch ticket or a maze ticket has the freedom to enjoy that.”
While the impact of the global pandemic continues, Friend said they have plenty of acreage to help the public remain socially distanced. They’ve also increased the size of their maze.
“Every maze has been an 8-to-10-acre maze,” Friend said. “This is 25-acres. The pumpkin patch is 8-acres itself.”
The only difference when the public visits is the farm occurs at the admissions area within the DeVries produce stand. One person from a family will go purchase the tickets for the maze and pumpkin patch. Visitors must wear a mask while purchasing tickets.
Friend said the sunflower fields attracted many visitors this summer, and “with that experience under our belts through COVID-19, I don’t think we’ll have any problems with the pumpkin patch and corn maze because people are good about keeping their social distance when they come into the shop.”
The corn maze and Friend-ly Farm started in 2007. Pam’s son, Randy, had gone to Colorado State University, where he studied agriculture, and he and the family brainstormed how to create an agritourism venture.
“It’s my son’s Randy Friend’s corn maze and pumpkin patch,” she said. “He’s the one that decided to do it after he graduated from CSU because he said it would be very versatile and something to do and would draw people to the farm to give them something to enjoy.”
Within every maze design, Randy incorporates a pumpkin head. This year’s design features a pumpkin-headed horseman along with the year and DeVries name.
Even through the pandemic, the family has kept operations running and now Friend hopes their October festivities give people a reason to get outside with their families.
“I enjoy seeing families get out and doing something healthy together,” she said. “Come on out and have some enjoyment with your family this fall.”
Group visits to DeVries can be reserved by contacting Friend at 970-209-7508.
The pumpkin chunkin’ event has been canceled.
1 of 10
Yellow and oranges paint the landscape over Cerro Summit outside of Montrose as fall arrives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.