Fall family fun underway at Covered Bridge Ranch amid the coronavirus

Covered Bridge Ranch petting donkey

McKinley pets Abe the donkey during her visit to the Covered Bridge Ranch in Montrose Friday, Oct. 2. 

Hamster wheels were rolling and hay was flying as the community came out to celebrate the fall season at the Covered Bridge Ranch in Montrose Friday.

The crew opened Halloween attractions Saturday, Sept. 26 to the community. Attractions will remain open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Oct. 25.

Natalie Riessen, the eldest daughter of the owners, has been working alongside the crew to prepare the attractions and is excited to continue to offer the experience this year.

“There’s a lot of creative energy when we’re setting up,” she said. “We like to be part of the community and bring these opportunities to the community. I think it’s a dying breed to have open family farms to people and we just want kids especially in the area to get a chance to experience this.”

The farm has four acres of pumpkins the community can explore as well as a hay stack mountain, spider web, snake pit, human hamster wheel, tire swing, petting zoo, S’mores roasting, rabbit hole, animal train barrel ride, super slide, face painting and a gem mining sluice.

Riessen said they decided to eliminate the hay ride and corn pit this year due to the social distancing restrictions during COVID-19.

Culvert hamster wheels

Sisters Brynn Vigil, 10, and Gwyneth Vigil, 8, roll inside a culvert at the hamster wheel attraction at the Covered Bridge Ranch Friday morning. The sisters worked to balance themselves as the wheel rolled along the track. 

The crew is doing their part to keep the farm sanitized by sanitizing equipment on the top of every hour. There are also wipes available for visitors to use on the baskets before loading up pumpkins.

While walking on top of the Spring Creek Mesa, the community can engage with activities made from materials used on the farm.

“What we’re always doing here is we don’t want to use plastic,” Riessen said. “All of the materials come from the actual use of what we use on a farm. We just repurpose them to create these adventures for kids.”

Tiffany Walker-Serr, the pumpkin operation manager at Covered Bridge Ranch, has been working the front booth for five years. During that time, she said she has enjoyed being part of families’ memories.

“I hope people get memories out of their visits,” Walker-Serr said. “It’s just so wholesome. You’re coming out to a real family ranch in your community.”

Walker-Serr said that setting up the property for Halloween is hard work, but she enjoys it, especially this year working alongside her sister.

Pumpkins and gourds

Unique and colorful pumpkins and gourds decorate the landscape at Covered Bridge Ranch as the team welcomes the community to the ranch for some fall family fun. 

“The coolest part about setting up is you see every single pumpkin that’s on display, we touched it,” she said. “All the cool gourds we’ve harvested.”

Meandering through the pumpkin patch and gourds, Walker-Serr said she becomes overjoyed to see each one’s uniqueness.

“Each one is like finding a gem and they’re all so cool, bumpy, with warts and twisted.”

Although her post is at the welcome desk, Walker-Serr said she enjoys watching the community explore the attractions.

“It just feels good out here. You don’t have to travel up into the mountains or really far away.”

Sliding into hay pit

Ryan runs out of a hay pit at the bottom of a slide at the Covered Bridge Ranch in Montrose Friday. 

As people play on the hamster wheels, Walker-Serr said, “I love it because you can hear the people giggling as they go around.”

One of the favorite attractions in the hamster wheels. Using large culverts, people can push the culverts along a PVC track and race their friends in the neighboring lanes.

Garrison culvert fun

Garrison Hommer holds on as he rolls around inside the human-sized hamster wheel at Covered Bridge Ranch in Montrose. 

Alex Skogen and her husband Garrison Hommer celebrated their one year wedding anniversary by visiting the Western Slope from Denver. While exploring the farm, the hamster wheels allowed them to have some fun. Hommer braced himself to ride the wheel upside down as it rolled while Skogen videoed the moment.

“I give the hamster wheels a 10 out of 10,” Skogen said. “The $10 is worth it just for the hamster wheels, even as an adult.”

Pumpkins

A calligrapher visits the Covered Bridge Ranch on the weekends and can draw sayings onto visitors’ pumpkins. 

Admission, which gives people access to the attractions on the farm is $10 per person. There are additional charges for S’mores ($3), sluice ($8), animal treats ($2) and the pumpkins and gourds. There is also a calligrapher on site during the weekends who can customize pumpkins for an additional charge.

Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.

