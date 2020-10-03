Fall family fun underway at Covered Bridge Ranch amid the coronavirus

Sisters Brynn Vigil, 10, and Gwyneth Vigil, 8, roll inside a culvert at the hamster wheel attraction at the Covered Bridge Ranch Friday morning. The sisters worked to balance themselves as the wheel rolled along the track.
Hamster wheels were rolling and hay was flying as the community came out to celebrate the fall season at the Covered Bridge Ranch in Montrose Friday.
The crew opened Halloween attractions Saturday, Sept. 26 to the community. Attractions will remain open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Oct. 25.
Natalie Riessen, the eldest daughter of the owners, has been working alongside the crew to prepare the attractions and is excited to continue to offer the experience this year.
“There’s a lot of creative energy when we’re setting up,” she said. “We like to be part of the community and bring these opportunities to the community. I think it’s a dying breed to have open family farms to people and we just want kids especially in the area to get a chance to experience this.”
The farm has four acres of pumpkins the community can explore as well as a hay stack mountain, spider web, snake pit, human hamster wheel, tire swing, petting zoo, S’mores roasting, rabbit hole, animal train barrel ride, super slide, face painting and a gem mining sluice.
Riessen said they decided to eliminate the hay ride and corn pit this year due to the social distancing restrictions during COVID-19.
The crew is doing their part to keep the farm sanitized by sanitizing equipment on the top of every hour. There are also wipes available for visitors to use on the baskets before loading up pumpkins.
While walking on top of the Spring Creek Mesa, the community can engage with activities made from materials used on the farm.
“What we’re always doing here is we don’t want to use plastic,” Riessen said. “All of the materials come from the actual use of what we use on a farm. We just repurpose them to create these adventures for kids.”
Tiffany Walker-Serr, the pumpkin operation manager at Covered Bridge Ranch, has been working the front booth for five years. During that time, she said she has enjoyed being part of families’ memories.
“I hope people get memories out of their visits,” Walker-Serr said. “It’s just so wholesome. You’re coming out to a real family ranch in your community.”
Walker-Serr said that setting up the property for Halloween is hard work, but she enjoys it, especially this year working alongside her sister.
“The coolest part about setting up is you see every single pumpkin that’s on display, we touched it,” she said. “All the cool gourds we’ve harvested.”
Meandering through the pumpkin patch and gourds, Walker-Serr said she becomes overjoyed to see each one’s uniqueness.
“Each one is like finding a gem and they’re all so cool, bumpy, with warts and twisted.”
Although her post is at the welcome desk, Walker-Serr said she enjoys watching the community explore the attractions.
“It just feels good out here. You don’t have to travel up into the mountains or really far away.”
As people play on the hamster wheels, Walker-Serr said, “I love it because you can hear the people giggling as they go around.”
One of the favorite attractions in the hamster wheels. Using large culverts, people can push the culverts along a PVC track and race their friends in the neighboring lanes.
Alex Skogen and her husband Garrison Hommer celebrated their one year wedding anniversary by visiting the Western Slope from Denver. While exploring the farm, the hamster wheels allowed them to have some fun. Hommer braced himself to ride the wheel upside down as it rolled while Skogen videoed the moment.
“I give the hamster wheels a 10 out of 10,” Skogen said. “The $10 is worth it just for the hamster wheels, even as an adult.”
Admission, which gives people access to the attractions on the farm is $10 per person. There are additional charges for S’mores ($3), sluice ($8), animal treats ($2) and the pumpkins and gourds. There is also a calligrapher on site during the weekends who can customize pumpkins for an additional charge.
As the sun continues to rise Friday morning, corn stalks decorate the entrance to the Covered Bridge Ranch. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
As visitors arrived at Covered Bridge Ranch in Montrose, they are greeted by a pumpkin man. To ensure social distancing, the staff set up an entrance and exit as well as requires masks for everyone when social distancing cannot be maintained. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Alex Skogen runs inside a black culvert that was turned into a hamster wheel attraction. Skogen and her husband Garrison Hommer celebrated their one year anniversary by visiting the Western Slope from Denver. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
A pumpkin man hangs out on one of the covered bridges at Covered Bridge Ranch in Montrose to greet visitors as they walk to the petting zoo. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Abe the donkey shakes his head as he waits to greet visitors to the Covered Bridge Ranch Friday. Visitors could pet Abe and Sam the Clydesdale. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Covered Bridge Ranch is open for the fall season with various family-friendly activities. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Garrett rolls his big pumpkin down a dirt row in the pumpkin patch Friday. He picked two big pumpkins that were heavy enough he could hardly carry them. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Garrison Hommer holds on as he rolls around inside the human-sized hamster wheel at Covered Bridge Ranch in Montrose. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
After arriving with her family at the Covered Bridge Ranch, McKinley visits Abe the donkey and Sam the Clydesdale before exploring the other fall activities. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
McKinley pets Abe the donkey during her visit to the Covered Bridge Ranch in Montrose Friday, Oct. 2. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
October is here and Covered Bridge Ranch in Montrose is open with several family-friendly attractions. Don’t forget to grab a pumpkin from the patch. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
A calligrapher visits the Covered Bridge Ranch on the weekends and can draw sayings onto visitors’ pumpkins. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Unique and colorful pumpkins and gourds decorate the landscape at Covered Bridge Ranch as the team welcomes the community to the ranch for some fall family fun. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Ryan pets Abe the donkey, one of the many animals the community can interact with at the Covered Bridge Ranch as part of the fall activities. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
Ryan runs out of a hay pit at the bottom of a slide at the Covered Bridge Ranch in Montrose Friday. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)
