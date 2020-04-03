Families sit for porch portraits ahead of COVID-19 stay-at-home order

Tyler Good and sixth-grade daughter Jaylee touch elbows to show proper social distancing. Tyler works for the City of Montrose and is only going out to work when he’s called in. His wife, Renell, discipleship pastor at Grace Community Church, said the staff at the church are all working from home. Jaylee and her third-grade sister, Cara, both go to Cottonwood Elementary and are disappointed to miss year-end activities.
The Collins family sits outside for a portrait. Sara Collins said her daughter, Ireland McKee, had to come home from college in North Carolina. Her husband, Justin, still gets to work, doing fencing for his company Goldenrod Fencing.
Passing time looks different for different folks as people are asked to shelter at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.
A local photographer, looking to capture this strange moment in history, went around taking portraits of individuals and families. The photos, captured in front yards or on front porches, mostly depict folks in positive spirits.
“I did these for free. I just asked that they go support a local business if they got pictures done,” Jayna Rosentreter said. “I put it on Facebook and had lots of people asking for pictures. I think I ended up doing 26 of them before the stay-at-home order.”
For the Collins family, this time means everybody is at home together.
1 of 9
Michelle and Matt White pose with their dog, Ginger, and cat, George. Empty-nesters, the two are mostly concerned for their 18- and 20-year-old kids. They live in Phoenix and Denver, and the Whites wonder when they’ll be able to see them again. Matt’s job is considered essential, and Michelle, who works for Grace Community Church, is working from home.
Tyler Good and sixth-grade daughter Jaylee touch elbows to show proper social distancing. Tyler works for the City of Montrose and is only going out to work when he’s called in. His wife, Renell, discipleship pastor at Grace Community Church, said the staff at the church are all working from home. Jaylee and her third-grade sister, Cara, both go to Cottonwood Elementary and are disappointed to miss year-end activities.
The Collins family sits outside for a portrait. Sara Collins said her daughter, Ireland McKee, had to come home from college in North Carolina. Her husband, Justin, still gets to work, doing fencing for his company Goldenrod Fencing.
Michelle and Matt White pose with their dog, Ginger, and cat, George. Empty-nesters, the two are mostly concerned for their 18- and 20-year-old kids. They live in Phoenix and Denver, and the Whites wonder when they’ll be able to see them again. Matt’s job is considered essential, and Michelle, who works for Grace Community Church, is working from home.
Jayna Rosentreter/Courtesy photo
Liz Martensen stands out on her front porch.
Jayna Rosentreter/Courtesy photo
Rod and Tori Warren sit on the front porch with their pets.
Jayna Rosentreter/Courtesy photo
The Kunke-Bates family takes a silly photo on their front porch.
Jayna Rosentreter/Courtesy photo
Gayle Strantz leans in for a kiss from her husband, John, on their front porch.
Jayna Rosentreter/Courtesy photo
The Deines family sits out on their front porch.
Jayna Rosentreter/Courtesy photo
The Rocchia family smiles and shares a moment.
Jayna Rosentreter/Courtesy photo
Tyler Good and sixth-grade daughter Jaylee touch elbows to show proper social distancing. Tyler works for the City of Montrose and is only going out to work when he’s called in. His wife, Renell, discipleship pastor at Grace Community Church, said the staff at the church are all working from home. Jaylee and her third-grade sister, Cara, both go to Cottonwood Elementary and are disappointed to miss year-end activities.
Jayna Rosentreter/Courtesy photo
The Collins family sits outside for a portrait. Sara Collins said her daughter, Ireland McKee, had to come home from college in North Carolina. Her husband, Justin, still gets to work, doing fencing for his company Goldenrod Fencing.
Jayna Rosentreter/Courtesy photo
Sara Collins said her husband, Justin, still gets to work, having his own fencing company. But for her 18-year-old daughter, Ireland McKee, things have changed dramatically.
“My daughter that was in college in North Carolina had to come home, and I think for her it’s missing her friends and her normal life and just not knowing about the virus,” Sara said. “Our little guy, he’s in preschool, and he doesn’t understand why he can’t go to school.”
There are five kids at home right now, including Ireland, a Campbell University student.
“We have a big yard, so we can still go outside,” Sara said. “And my husband can work, which we’re just so thankful for.”
Before the stay-at-home order, Rosentreter took Michelle and Matt White’s photo on their front porch. They posed with their dog, Ginger, and cat, George.
As empty-nesters, the Whites’ main anxiety is not work — Matt’s job is essential and Michelle gets to work from home — but not knowing when they’ll be able to see their two kids, 18 and 20. One is in Denver. The other is in Phoenix.
“It’s not being able to see them,” Michelle said. “It’s not knowing they’ll be safe through all this. I think that separation is the hardest part.”
Besides that, it’s not knowing what’s to come. “All of the unknowns. The unknowns for our economy and wondering, ‘Will life look the way it did before?’”
Renell Good, whose husband, Tyler, and daughter, Jaylee, had their photo taken by Rosentreter, said they are trying to stay positive during this time.
Renell, the discipleship pastor for Grace Community Church, said none of her staff are working in the office — all from home — and that they’re not having services on the weekend, which is very outside the norm. Tyler works for the City of Montrose utilities department. He’s used to working 40-hour weeks. Now he doesn’t leave the house unless he’s called out for a project.
Jaylee, a sixth-grader, and her sister, Cara, a third-grader, both go to Cottonwood Elementary. Renell said they’ve been honest with their kids about the virus but are trying not to make them anxious.
“I think that as much as we’ve been able to have conversations, they understand why things are the way they have to be right now,” Renell said. “We’ve been intentional about not talking about it with a spirit of fear.”
Mainly, the two miss their friends.
All the families said they’ve been ordering take-out and supporting businesses as much as they can, in keeping with Rosentreter’s request.
Rosentreter said she was sure to keep about 15 feet of distance from families when she took these photos.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.