Montrose Youth City Council on Monday placed several items in a 2020 time capsule, set to be unearthed in 2070 in front of City Hall. Some items sealed in the capsule included:
• Phone book
• Ornament from Amazing Glaze
• Letters from Montrose City Council (and a photo of the counselors) and Youth Council
• Stickers from local businesses Colorado Boy and Cimarron Coffee Roasters
• Montrose Daily Press newspaper and other magazines focused on tourism
• Homemade item from Creative Corner
• Ross Reels fly fishing reel
• Face masks
• Museum brochures (Ute Indian Museum and Museum of the Mountain West)
In fitting 2020 form, the capsule also included hand sanitizer and toilet paper. (In March, droves of people across the country, including Montrose, raced to local markets to purchase toilet paper in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving retailers with empty shelves and no product due to the stockpiling.)
Montrose Public Works helped with the burying and the fusing of the capsule, so moisture can’t get in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.