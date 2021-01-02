Montrose Youth City Council on Monday placed several items in a 2020 time capsule, set to be unearthed in 2070 in front of City Hall. Some items sealed in the capsule included:

• Phone book

• Ornament from Amazing Glaze

• Letters from Montrose City Council (and a photo of the counselors) and Youth Council

• Stickers from local businesses Colorado Boy and Cimarron Coffee Roasters

• Montrose Daily Press newspaper and other magazines focused on tourism

• Homemade item from Creative Corner

• Ross Reels fly fishing reel

• Face masks

• Museum brochures (Ute Indian Museum and Museum of the Mountain West)

In fitting 2020 form, the capsule also included hand sanitizer and toilet paper. (In March, droves of people across the country, including Montrose, raced to local markets to purchase toilet paper in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving retailers with empty shelves and no product due to the stockpiling.)

Montrose Public Works helped with the burying and the fusing of the capsule, so moisture can’t get in.

Tags

Load comments