People who were generous with their time met up on Thanksgiving Day with those who were generous with their logistical skills, and that collaboration, along with donations from individuals and businesses, saw about 2,000 hot holiday meals given to their friends and neighbors.
The annual Thanksgiving Friends meal was again a success, despite ongoing concerns over COVID, which forced organizers to again host a mobile affair this year.
The on-the-ground work began earlier in the week, with days of advance preparations and Thursday morning was go time: Volunteers hit the kitchen to reheat precooked meat and make the final items for turkey and all the trimmings. Other volunteers lined both sides of a long stretch of tables, assembling the food into to-go dishes, while across the room, another set of volunteers placed the dishes into bags or boxes, along with the sides and dessert.
Runners ferried the bags to waiting vehicles and from there, volunteer drivers hit assigned geographic areas to deliver meals to those who had requested delivery.
After, the assembly began again, this time, for those who came to Friendship Hall to pick up their meals themselves.
The dinners, as always, were free.
Donations are accepted year-round at montrosecommunitydinners.com or mailed to: Montrose Community Dinners, P.O. Box 3540, Montrose CO 81402.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
