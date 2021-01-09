Montrose Center for the Arts (MCA) welcomed Cedaredge artist Marko Marino to the fold yesterday with a First Friday Reception. Marino is the featured artist at MCA for the month of January.
“Painting is my passion,” Marino said, in biographical information provided by the arts center. “I delight in the effort and become lost within the process of each evolving piece. There is the challenge of creating the tangible work from the intangible vision.”
Marino uses different tools and utilizes oils to form his pieces.
The exhibit also has additional work from artist Ella Marolf.
MCA is home to several local artists, many of whom have been featured the past several months. Beyond the featured gallery, MCA has a gift shop and several other pieces from local and regional artists, offering a place where artists in the community can show their work.
Pat Brown, gallery coordinator for MCA, was organizing the exhibit with Bob Brown, MCA special adviser, on Thursday. The pair took a few days to reshape the gallery at MCA to give visitors fresh artwork to enjoy.
Marino is also offering workshops in February and March. Pat said interest has already developed for Marino’s workshops, and she and Bob hope to see the trend continue.
Bob encouraged MCA goers and those interested in visiting the gallery to check with MCA staff to review their set of options and activities available to the public.
MCA is located at 11 S. Park in Montrose.
For class registration information and costs, visit mc4arts.com/classes/.
