Full day of Fourth of July celebrations planned

Each summer, City of Montrose staff look forward to Independence Day celebrations. This year, city event planners are pleased to announce an entire day of patriotic celebration, from a community breakfast in the morning to a thunderous fireworks display at dusk.
Beginning at 8 a.m., Tuesday, July 4, a pancake breakfast will be served at the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans located at 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. The public is invited to load up on sugar and carbs, free of charge, while celebrating fellowship between local and out-of-town folk alike.
Following a tasty breakfast, the public is invited to gather on both sides of historic Main Street for the annual Independence Day parade. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Pythian Avenue, traveling west along Main Street through the heart of downtown.
Dozens of patriotically decorated floats and vehicles, co-mingled with representatives of various civic organizations walking the route, will spread cheer along Main Street.
At 3 p.m. the community is invited to begin gathering in Cerise Park for hours of “Fun in the Park” as food trucks, a beer garden, and games for kids will commence before live music begins at 5:30 p.m with the Montrose Community Band set to perform a wide array of tunes for about 90 minutes. At 7 p.m. Montrose’s own Brown Family Band will perform as the afternoon turns into the evening ahead of the fireworks show.
The annual Independence Day fireworks display, one of the community's most anticipated summertime traditions, will begin at dusk with hundreds of thunderous fireworks electronically timed to deliver an awe-inspiring display. Each year the Montrose City Council sets aside funds for the annual fireworks show, making this summertime tradition a top priority every year.
The Montrose Police Department would like everyone to have a fun and safe Independence Day by celebrating responsibility and avoiding drinking and driving.
“Make a plan ahead of time to have a sober, designated driver,” said Montrose Deputy Chief Matt Smith. “Having a designated driver will help everyone get home safe and avoid spending a night in the county jail.”
