Full day of Fourth of July celebrations planned

Fireworks are again on tap for dusk on the Fourth of July. (William Woody/City of Montrose)

 Submitted Photo
Each summer, City of Montrose staff look forward to Independence Day celebrations. This year, city event planners are pleased to announce an entire day of patriotic celebration, from a community breakfast in the morning to a thunderous fireworks display at dusk.

Beginning at 8 a.m., Tuesday, July 4, a pancake breakfast will be served at the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans located at 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. The public is invited to load up on sugar and carbs, free of charge, while celebrating fellowship between local and out-of-town folk alike.

Following a tasty breakfast, the public is invited to gather on both sides of historic Main Street for the annual Independence Day parade. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Pythian Avenue, traveling west along Main Street through the heart of downtown.

Dozens of patriotically decorated floats and vehicles, co-mingled with representatives of various civic organizations walking the route, will spread cheer along Main Street. 


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?