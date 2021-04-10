About 30 miles from Montrose on the east end and Gunnison on the west, U.S. 50 is undergoing a major overhaul to improve safety through the narrow and winding Little Blue Creek Canyon.
It’s about 4 miles worth of work, but complicated, entailing rock-blasting and the efforts of multiple partners. Work is anticipated to take until November 2022.
Highway 50 will experience lengthy closures of several hours per weekday during the project, impacting residents, businesses and travelers, but the Colorado Department of Transportation, American Civil Constructors Mountain West, and Federal Highway Administration determined the delays are unavoidable.
Here’s what to knowLocation:
Mile points 123 — 127
Closures:
Full roadway closures will be Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Full roadway closures will occur through the night Monday – Thursday 7:30 p.m. – 6:30 a.m. Plan your travel around the opening windows and be prepared to queue at designated areas.
Detours:
Detour options during nighttime closures:When US 50 is closed, local passenger vehicles and small trucks can use Colorado 92 as a local alternate route. All other trucks and recreation vehicles over 70 feet in length will need to use I-70 to the north, US 160 to the south, or wait for one of the planned openings. Please allow additional time due to the restricted open times and single-lane operations.
Vehicles carrying hazardous materials will need to use I-70 to the north, US 160 to the south, or wait for one of the planned openings. Please allow additional time due to the restricted open times and single-lane operations.
CO 92 detour for local traffic only and trucks less than 70 feet in length. No hazardous materials will be permitted on the detour.
Benefits: A new design including wider shoulders, better guardrail, better sight distances and improved travel time. Road studies determined the canyon was the site of several accidents and fatalities during the last decade. (Nestled into the cliffside is one memorial to some of the victims.) The project also includes additional rockfall catchment area, new signs and striping.
Costs and funding: The project is $40 million, with $20 million coming from a Colorado Federal Lands Access Program grant and CDOT matching that $20 million. The project is in cooperation with U.S. Forest Service, Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and the National Park Service.
Updates/info:
• Project hotline: 970-340-4333
• Project email: us50LittleBlue@gmail.com
• Project webpage: www.us50info.com
• Project text updates: Text us50 to 21000
Look for a story about the project area tour in an upcoming edition.
