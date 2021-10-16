It’s time to get ready for Medicare open enrolment, which started Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7.
This the time to review your Part D Medicare Prescription Plan and Medicare Advantage Plan. During this time, you can enroll in or switch plans. Your selection or plan will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022
The S.H.I.P. (State Health Insurance Assistance Program) volunteers at Region 10 are available to assist you in reviewing your choices. They are certified Medicare counselors, and there is no cost for their services, though donations are accepted. Because of COVID-19, we will be providing services through phone appointments, except in rare circumstances when counselors deem an in-person appointment necessary. You can schedule an appointment by calling 970-765-3129. Please leave a message, and we will call you back.
If you have original Medicare with a Part D prescription plan, you can switch to a new Medicare drug plan. Review the “Evidence of Coverage” and “Annual Notice of Change” your plan sends you each year in early fall.
The notifications give you details about what the plan covers, how much you pay, any changes in coverage, costs, and more. There are 20 Part D Prescription “Stand-Alone” plans available for 2022. That’s a decrease from 2021, so your plan may be no longer available.
A Medicare Advantage Plan is another way to get your Medicare Part A and Part B coverage. The plans, sometimes called “Part C,” are offered by Medicare-approved private companies that must follow the rules set by Medicare.
This year there is an addition to the companies offering Medicare Advantage Plans in this area. If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan, you should have received a letter stating those changes and your options. We can help answer your questions.
People who are 65 and older are at high risk of having serious health complications from the flu. Now more than ever, everyone needs to do their part to prevent the spread of the flu. Getting the flu shot protects you from getting the flu and protects others by keeping you from spreading it. Flu shots are free for people with Medicare. It is covered under Medicare Part B preventative care.
Fraud and scam phone calls are on the rise. Never believe it when someone reaches out and says they’re with the Social Security Administration or Medicare because it is likely, not true. They wouldn’t call you out of the blue. Instead, call an actual phone number for Medicare 1-800-633-4227 or remember 1-800-MEDICARE to verify if they called you.
Don’t share your Medicare Number or other personal information with anyone who contacts you by phone, email, or approaching you in person. When a stranger calls and asks for personal information: Hang up. Be suspicious of those phone calls that come unsolicited. Don’t try to be nice or polite. Just hang up the phone.
Colorado State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) can help you understand your health care options, make informed choices, know your rights, and save money. The service is free and confidential.
They also do not sell or endorse health plans. Colorado SHIP is part of a national network of programs.
Region 10’s SHIP advisers also host open house sessions regularly throughout the six-county region of Delta, Montrose, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray, and San Miguel counties. Call 970-765-3129 or 970- 249-2436 x 3129 to contact our office and learn more.
Judy Dietrich is a Region 10 Certified SHIP counselor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.