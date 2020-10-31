Halloween lights: Zombies, spiders and ghosts will cause a fright this Halloween

The frights are only just beginning as trick-or-treaters make their way around Montrose in their costumes Saturday night. But beware of what lurks in the trees and underground as the ghosts, vampires and zombies come out.
Residents around Montrose have captured the Halloween spirit with yard decorations that are both fun and scary. While all uniquely creepy, the families behind the spider webs and orange lights said setting up Halloween decor is a fun tradition.
Kevin and Jessica Meiners went all out this Halloween with a giant spider web cascading down from the roof of their house to the yard for a spider to climb. Don’t let the spider distract you from the zombies climbing out of the ground and the ghosts and vampires swirling above.
“My husband does it and he’s like a big kid,” Jessica Meiners said.
Meiners has been decorating his yard for the past 13 years. Daughter Jylliane, 12, also helps set up the scene, which takes about five hours.
The Meinerses favorite part about the decorating process comes Oct. 31.
“Seeing the reactions of the kids on Halloween night when they come to trick-or-treat is great,” Meiners said.
Tyler Reed also decorated his residence with inflatable and light up holiday features with the help of his son Jayce, 7.
“I usually set up the decorations with my son, Jayce,” Reed said. “He’s my little helping hand.”
At night, there are ghosts flying through the trees behind their home, which are visible from the street.
“I just like to see his (Jayce’s) joy with it,” he said. “Halloween has always been his favorite holiday, although he likes every holiday.”
Jayce plans to dress up as an astronaut this Halloween.
Tiffany English also gets creative during the holidays to set up fun and spooky items.
“My daughter (Tiffany) loves to decorate,” said mother Lillie Moore. “She doesn’t want it to be too scary because she doesn’t want to scare the little kids.”
If you’re looking for some pirate booty this Halloween, Montrose has that, too. Leah Cole, who moved to Montrose last year, decorated her lawn with pirate skeletons and tombstones.
“This year I went with pirates because I was able to fill up little treasure chests to pass out to make it COVID-friendly,” Cole said. “I have shooters for the adults, which will be fun.”
While 2020 has been an interesting year, Montrose residents are hoping their spooky decorations will brighten people’s day as the full moon lights up the streets this Halloween.
Staff writer Josue Perez contributed to this story.
Zombies are digging themselves out of their graves as a spider cascades down a giant spider web at 1556 Animas St. in Montrose. The Meiners enjoyed decorating for Halloween as they welcome trick-or-treaters Saturday.
