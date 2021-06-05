Staff Report
Just about everyone can conjure up an image of a tipi, a hide (or now, canvas) shelter that is emblematic of Native American culture and continues to play an important role in daily life.
Yes — people still use tipis, and people of many cultures enjoy them. But have you ever thought about what goes into putting one up? CJ Brafford, Ute Indian Museum director, gives a general breakdown:
1. You need the tipi hide or canvas and long, wooden poles. Many tribes start with three, a “tripod,” which was what was used in setting up a community-painted tipi at the Ute Museum last weekend — although the Utes have traditionally used four. (Another break from tradition: The community tipi was put up by two men, employees of Colorado Yurt Co., which had helped the museum replace tipis destroyed in a windstorm earlier this year. Traditionally, the tipi was considered the woman’s home, so women set them up and took them down.) The tripod “would be kind of the base of the tipi,” Brafford said.
2. Add more poles to the left and then to the right.
3. A long rope wraps around the tripod.
4. Then comes the lifting pole. “You take your canvas and tie that to the lifting pole. The pole is in the back.” It is used to lift the canvas — which makes sense, when you think about how large a canvas has to be to create a shelter, and how heavy it is.
5. Wrap the canvas left to right over the poles, bringing it to the front. Use stakes to stabilize and conform the shape so that the material is tightly stretched over the poles.
6. “The last step is taking the two poles, which are your flat poles,” Brafford said. “In the back, you criss-cross the poles over and then you’re done.”
The community tipi at the Ute Indian Museum will stand for as long as possible, then the canvas will be recycled for use in children’s mini-tipi building activities.
The above list of steps is not intended to be the only thing you need to know to put up a tipi, but rather, as a general description of what happens. It is best to consult a professional for help and to defer to individual tribes concerning their tipi traditions.
